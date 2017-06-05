Production record for Lamborghini: 8.000 Huracan produced in 3 years

Last year all the supercar manufacturers have managed to get some important profit. Lamborghini was one of them and now comes with a great news. The Huracan was produce in 8.000 examples. And this milestone was achieved in just three years after the launch.





Huracan customers have lots of versions to pick. You can get an all-wheel drive version, a rear wheel-drive variant and also a Spyder model. The most powerful of all is the Huracan Performante.





The Spyder Grigio Lynx car, chassis number 8,000, rolled off the assembly line destined for the UK market. Lamborghini Huracan can beat the mighty Gallardo, the supercar which was produced in 14.022 units.





Until now, Aventador was sold in over 5.000 units while the Murcielago was not such a big hit with 4.099 units delivered.





Source: Lamborghini