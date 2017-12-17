Home » News » Mercedes » Pricing and specification for the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cabriolet in UK

Pricing and specification for the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cabriolet in UK

17 December 2017 09:58:39

Prices for the new S-Class Cabriolet have been revealed, starting at £115,910 for the S 560 AMG Line, with the Mercedes-AMG S 63 available from £140,610 and the AMG S 65 costing £197,510.

In line with the S-Class Coupé range, the S 560 replaces the outgoing S 500, and introduces a new 4.0-litre biturbo V8 petrol unit (codename M176) which produces 469 hp and 700 Nm of torque, and is mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox. It has an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph, and can sprint from 0 to 62 mph in 4.6 seconds. It emits 204 g/km of CO2, and delivers up to 31.4 mpg combined.

The AMG S 63 uses AMG’s hand-built 4.0-litre twin-turbo petrol engine (codename M177), generating 612 hp and 900 Nm and powering the rear wheels via the AMG Speedshift MCT 9G-Tronic nine-speed gearbox. It emits 225 g/km of CO2 and can achieve up to 28.8 mpg on the combined cycle. The S 65 uses a hand-built 6.0-litre V12 petrol engine which has an output of 630 hp and 1000 Nm, emitting 272 g/km of CO2 and delivering 23.5 mpg.

The S 560 – only available in AMG Line trim – comes as standard with Aircap; Airscarf; wireless phone charging; Airmatic air suspension; Comand Online, including 12.3-inch dual-bonded widescreen cockpit and infotainment display; Magic Vision Control wiper system; Intelligent Light system; Airscarf; Keyless Go Comfort package, include remote boot opening; Memory package, including electrically adjustable seats and steering wheel; ambient lighting with a choice of 64 colours; ventilated seats; Burmester surround sound system; Android Auto and Apple CarPlay; and 19-inch alloy wheels.

Tags: , ,

Posted in Mercedes, Various News

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. 2018 BRZ tS US pricing announced

    2018 BRZ tS US pricing announced

  2. 2018 Subaru WRX STI Type RA launched in US

    2018 Subaru WRX STI Type RA launched in US

  3. New Rolls Royce Phantom to make US debut at NAIAS 2018

    New Rolls Royce Phantom to make US debut at NAIAS 2018

  4.  
  5. 2019 Chevrolet Silverado first official photos

    2019 Chevrolet Silverado first official photos

  6. The next generation Volkswagen Touareg will come in April 2018

    The next generation Volkswagen Touareg will come in April 2018

  7. 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class - teaser video

    2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class - teaser video

Related Specs

  1. 1953 Mercedes-Benz 300S Cabriolet

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 111.9 kw / 150.1 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 230.49 nm / 170.0 ft lbs @ 3800 rpm

  2. 1933 Mercedes-Benz 370 S Cabriolet

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 52.2 kw / 70.0 bhpN/A

  3. 1965 Mercedes-Benz 600 Landaulet

    Engine: V8, Power: 186.4 kw / 250.0 bhp @ 4000 rpm, Torque: 501.65 nm / 370.0 ft lbs @ 2800 rpm

  4. 2003 Mercedes-Benz CLK 55 AMG Cabriolet

    Engine: V8, Power: 273.7 kw / 367.0 bhp @ 5750 rpm, Torque: 510 nm / 376.2 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm

  5. 2006 Mercedes-Benz CLK DTM AMG Cabriolet

    Engine: Supercharged V8, Power: 434.0 kw / 582.0 bhp @ 6100 rpm, Torque: 800 nm / 590.0 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm

New Vehicles

2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class - first interior pictures2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class - first interior pictures
Mercedes-Benz has published the first interior pictures with the upcoming 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class. The new model will be officially unveiled in 2018, ...

Concept Cars

2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD All Mountain concept revealed2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD All Mountain concept revealed
If you are producing a pick-up, then you have to create all kind of accessories that will make the truck be usable also in winter season. GMC understood ...

Custom Cars

McLaren Satin Black Gold created by MSOMcLaren Satin Black Gold created by MSO
McLaren tries to attract more clients from the Orient, so it decided to make a good impression at this year Dubai Motor Show. A unique McLaren 720S supercar ...

Future Cars

Volkswagen I.D. Buzz confirmed for productionVolkswagen I.D. Buzz confirmed for production
Volkswagen is decided to be one of the leaders in reducing its emissions in the future years. After the Dieselgate scandal, this is the right thing to ...

Market News

Lamborghini Huracan and Aventador reach new milestonesLamborghini Huracan and Aventador reach new milestones
The Gallardo was Lamborghini's most succesful model yet, with sales surpassing 14.000 units in ten years of production. The record is set to be broken ...

Gadgets

Volvo to provide autonomous cars to UberVolvo to provide autonomous cars to Uber
We are getting closer to the moment when taxi's will no longer be driven by humans. The taxi companies will use autonomous vehicles for clients. Uber ...

Various News

Volkswagen Group managed a 11.1 percent grow in NovemberVolkswagen Group managed a 11.1 percent grow in November
The Volkswagen Group handed over 995,900 vehicles to customers in November, an increase of 11.1 percent compared with November, 2016. ...

Motorsports

Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 - official pictures and detailsVolkswagen Polo GTI R5 - official pictures and details
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the 2018 Polo GTI R5. The new model is designed to compete in the WRC2 and national and regional rally championships. ...

Videos

BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promoBMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
Copyright CarSession.com