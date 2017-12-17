Pricing and specification for the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cabriolet in UK

Prices for the new S-Class Cabriolet have been revealed, starting at £115,910 for the S 560 AMG Line, with the Mercedes-AMG S 63 available from £140,610 and the AMG S 65 costing £197,510.





In line with the S-Class Coupé range, the S 560 replaces the outgoing S 500, and introduces a new 4.0-litre biturbo V8 petrol unit (codename M176) which produces 469 hp and 700 Nm of torque, and is mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox. It has an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph, and can sprint from 0 to 62 mph in 4.6 seconds. It emits 204 g/km of CO2, and delivers up to 31.4 mpg combined.





The AMG S 63 uses AMG’s hand-built 4.0-litre twin-turbo petrol engine (codename M177), generating 612 hp and 900 Nm and powering the rear wheels via the AMG Speedshift MCT 9G-Tronic nine-speed gearbox. It emits 225 g/km of CO2 and can achieve up to 28.8 mpg on the combined cycle. The S 65 uses a hand-built 6.0-litre V12 petrol engine which has an output of 630 hp and 1000 Nm, emitting 272 g/km of CO2 and delivering 23.5 mpg.





The S 560 – only available in AMG Line trim – comes as standard with Aircap; Airscarf; wireless phone charging; Airmatic air suspension; Comand Online, including 12.3-inch dual-bonded widescreen cockpit and infotainment display; Magic Vision Control wiper system; Intelligent Light system; Airscarf; Keyless Go Comfort package, include remote boot opening; Memory package, including electrically adjustable seats and steering wheel; ambient lighting with a choice of 64 colours; ventilated seats; Burmester surround sound system; Android Auto and Apple CarPlay; and 19-inch alloy wheels.

