Home » News » Mercedes » Pricing and specification for the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cabriolet in UK
Pricing and specification for the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cabriolet in UK
17 December 2017 09:58:39
|Tweet
Prices for the new S-Class Cabriolet have been revealed, starting at £115,910 for the S 560 AMG Line, with the Mercedes-AMG S 63 available from £140,610 and the AMG S 65 costing £197,510.
In line with the S-Class Coupé range, the S 560 replaces the outgoing S 500, and introduces a new 4.0-litre biturbo V8 petrol unit (codename M176) which produces 469 hp and 700 Nm of torque, and is mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox. It has an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph, and can sprint from 0 to 62 mph in 4.6 seconds. It emits 204 g/km of CO2, and delivers up to 31.4 mpg combined.
The AMG S 63 uses AMG’s hand-built 4.0-litre twin-turbo petrol engine (codename M177), generating 612 hp and 900 Nm and powering the rear wheels via the AMG Speedshift MCT 9G-Tronic nine-speed gearbox. It emits 225 g/km of CO2 and can achieve up to 28.8 mpg on the combined cycle. The S 65 uses a hand-built 6.0-litre V12 petrol engine which has an output of 630 hp and 1000 Nm, emitting 272 g/km of CO2 and delivering 23.5 mpg.
The S 560 – only available in AMG Line trim – comes as standard with Aircap; Airscarf; wireless phone charging; Airmatic air suspension; Comand Online, including 12.3-inch dual-bonded widescreen cockpit and infotainment display; Magic Vision Control wiper system; Intelligent Light system; Airscarf; Keyless Go Comfort package, include remote boot opening; Memory package, including electrically adjustable seats and steering wheel; ambient lighting with a choice of 64 colours; ventilated seats; Burmester surround sound system; Android Auto and Apple CarPlay; and 19-inch alloy wheels.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1953 Mercedes-Benz 300S CabrioletEngine: Inline-6, Power: 111.9 kw / 150.1 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 230.49 nm / 170.0 ft lbs @ 3800 rpm
1933 Mercedes-Benz 370 S CabrioletEngine: Inline-6, Power: 52.2 kw / 70.0 bhpN/A
1965 Mercedes-Benz 600 LandauletEngine: V8, Power: 186.4 kw / 250.0 bhp @ 4000 rpm, Torque: 501.65 nm / 370.0 ft lbs @ 2800 rpm
2003 Mercedes-Benz CLK 55 AMG CabrioletEngine: V8, Power: 273.7 kw / 367.0 bhp @ 5750 rpm, Torque: 510 nm / 376.2 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
2006 Mercedes-Benz CLK DTM AMG CabrioletEngine: Supercharged V8, Power: 434.0 kw / 582.0 bhp @ 6100 rpm, Torque: 800 nm / 590.0 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm
New Vehicles
2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class - first interior pictures
Mercedes-Benz has published the first interior pictures with the upcoming 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class. The new model will be officially unveiled in 2018, ...
Mercedes-Benz has published the first interior pictures with the upcoming 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class. The new model will be officially unveiled in 2018, ...
Concept Cars
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD All Mountain concept revealed
If you are producing a pick-up, then you have to create all kind of accessories that will make the truck be usable also in winter season. GMC understood ...
If you are producing a pick-up, then you have to create all kind of accessories that will make the truck be usable also in winter season. GMC understood ...
Custom Cars
McLaren Satin Black Gold created by MSO
McLaren tries to attract more clients from the Orient, so it decided to make a good impression at this year Dubai Motor Show. A unique McLaren 720S supercar ...
McLaren tries to attract more clients from the Orient, so it decided to make a good impression at this year Dubai Motor Show. A unique McLaren 720S supercar ...
Future Cars
Volkswagen I.D. Buzz confirmed for production
Volkswagen is decided to be one of the leaders in reducing its emissions in the future years. After the Dieselgate scandal, this is the right thing to ...
Volkswagen is decided to be one of the leaders in reducing its emissions in the future years. After the Dieselgate scandal, this is the right thing to ...
Market News
Lamborghini Huracan and Aventador reach new milestones
The Gallardo was Lamborghini's most succesful model yet, with sales surpassing 14.000 units in ten years of production. The record is set to be broken ...
The Gallardo was Lamborghini's most succesful model yet, with sales surpassing 14.000 units in ten years of production. The record is set to be broken ...
Gadgets
Volvo to provide autonomous cars to Uber
We are getting closer to the moment when taxi's will no longer be driven by humans. The taxi companies will use autonomous vehicles for clients. Uber ...
We are getting closer to the moment when taxi's will no longer be driven by humans. The taxi companies will use autonomous vehicles for clients. Uber ...
Various News
Volkswagen Group managed a 11.1 percent grow in November
The Volkswagen Group handed over 995,900 vehicles to customers in November, an increase of 11.1 percent compared with November, 2016. ...
The Volkswagen Group handed over 995,900 vehicles to customers in November, an increase of 11.1 percent compared with November, 2016. ...
Motorsports
Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 - official pictures and details
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the 2018 Polo GTI R5. The new model is designed to compete in the WRC2 and national and regional rally championships. ...
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the 2018 Polo GTI R5. The new model is designed to compete in the WRC2 and national and regional rally championships. ...
Videos
BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...