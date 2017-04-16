Premium sales in March - Mercedes-Benz rocks

In 2016, premium car manufacturer have managed to have a great year in the sales area. And it seems that 2017 will also be a very good year for this segment. Mercedes-Benz managed to get the first place in March with 228,296 units sold worldwide. We are talking about a 14,8% increase. As a result, this was the best month in the company's history.





The second place was got by BMW with 212,093 units, an increase of 5,3% compared to the same period of 2016. This result was a good one for the Bavarian car manufacturer and it managed to deliver the best quarter in history with more than 500,000 units sold.





Unfortunately, Audi is the slowest premium seller of this year. The Ingolstadt car manufacturer sold just 173,450 cars, a drop of 6,8% percent. China had a major impact.





"As expected, we have put a difficult first quarter behind us. In light of the very positive feedback to our model initiative, we remain confident for the rest of the year. Successively, new key models will become fully available in many markets. In China we took a major step forward with our partners over the past few weeks, and we jointly aim to achieve an even stronger setting for the future", Audi's Board Member for Sales and Marketing, Dietmar Voggenreiter, said.





Tags: audi, bmw, mercedes-benz, premium sales, sales

Posted in Miscellaneous, Various News