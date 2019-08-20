Porsche Taycan prototype run 3425 kilometers in 24 hours at Nardo race track

Porsche is so close to unveil the Taycan model. The new car is the first electric car developed by the German car manufacturer and, as you already know, it will be showcased during the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show.





Until than, the engineers from Porsche have a lot of things to do in order to deliver a state-of-the-art model. Their latest test run was done in Nardo, Italy.





With peak temperatures of 42 degrees Celsius and a track temperature of up to 54 degrees Celsius, the Taycan proved its long-distance qualities before the launch. It did a 24 hours "race" around the Nardo race track and managed to cover 3,425 kilometers. The speed was between 195 and 215 km/h and the pitstops were did only to put some energy in the battery and change the drivers.





Also, a few weeks ago, Porsche did another special test. A pre-series vehicle accelerated from 0 to 200 km/h no less than 26 successive times at an airfield. The average acceleration figure from the timed runs was under 10 seconds. The difference between the fastest and slowest acceleration run was 0.8 seconds.

Tags: porsche, porsche taycan, taycan

Posted in Porsche, New Vehicles