Porsche sold record numbers in 2017

Volkswagen Group had a fantastic year, with more than 10 million cars sold worldwide. Porsche was part of this succes, even if in a small amount. Porsche far exceeded its 2015 record. The Stuttgart-based sportscar manufacturer delivered a total of 237,778 vehicles around the world, some 6% more than the previous record.





The key drivers of growth were Europe, the USA and China. The Macan and the new 718 Boxster had a particularly positive effect on the result. The excellent response to the new Panamera provides an additional boost.





There were 12,848 deliveries of the 718 Boxster, exceeding last year's result by 9 per cent. Meanwhile, the legend of the Porsche 911 continues. With a total of 32,409 models delivered, sales of the 911 once again grew by 2 per cent, helping it to maintain its special position in the market for exclusive sportscars. The Macan reinforced its position as the best-selling Porsche with 95,642 vehicles delivered, representing an increase of 19 per cent.





In the sales regions, Europe surpassed last year's excellent result by 5 per cent, delivering 78,975 vehicles. Germany remained stable at 29,247 vehicles delivered (+1 per cent).





Porsche has also sold well in USA, where last year the company delivered 54,280 models, some 5 per cent more than in 2015.





China is once again the strongest individual market, with a total of 65,246 vehicles delivered – an increase of 12 per cent. Porsche is responding to the good level of demand and it plans to open the Porsche Experience Center in Shanghai in 2017.





Tags: porsche, porsche sales, porsche sales 2016, porsche usa sales, 2016 porsche sales

Posted in Porsche, Market News