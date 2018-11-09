Porsche partners Hugo Boss for its future Formula E equipment

Porsche uses premium brands to associate. This time, is not only a premium brand, but also a German one, with a long tradition around the world: Hugo Boss. Porsche has signed a multi-year cooperation agreement with the Metzingen-based fashion company.





As the official clothing partner, Hugo Boss will equip the entire Porsche Motorsport team worldwide – both on the race track and in the workshop. The agreement also includes outfitting the future Porsche Formula E team. As from December 2019, the sports car manufacturer will enter the series for electric race cars with its own works team.





“Hugo Boss and Porsche both stand for innovation and perfection,” says Mark Langer, CEO of Hugo Boss AG. “We have already cooperated successfully in the area of motor sports over the course of recent years and decades. That is why I am delighted that our cooperation will now reach a new level with the future-oriented Formula E series.”





The brand partnership of the two companies also covers other areas away from motor sports. For example, the fashion house will offer a “Porsche x BOSS” collection in the “BOSS Stores” and its online shop from March next year.









