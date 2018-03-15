Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo launched
15 March 2018
Porsche Mission E attracted a lot of attention during its launch, a year ago. Now, the Stuttgart-based manufacturer is anticipating also a future in which one of its SUV's will also go fully electric.
During this year Geneva Motor Show, Porsche unveiled the new Mission E Cross Turismo, a concept study of an electrically-powered “Cross-Utility Vehicle.”
With a low hood between powerfully curved fenders, the front of the Mission E Cross Turismo has ties to the Porsche 911. The vertical air intakes at the front, known as “air curtains,” provide one of the striking design features. Matrix Design LED headlights represent another style highlight. The typical Porsche four-point daytime running lights have been developed into narrow, three-dimensional glass elements. Embedded in four floating fenders, these lights also feature the new four-point turn signal.
Off-road design elements include rugged wheel arches and door sills, a striking front spoiler and rear fascia, and a ground clearance indicative of the ability to travel on and off paved roads.
With its exclusive Light Grey Metallic paint, the study is also immediately recognizable as a Porsche from the back. In addition to the flow-through roof spoiler, the vehicle also features a full-length light strip. The Porsche lettering illuminated in white is embedded in a three-dimensional cover with a circuit path graphic. The “E” in the “Porsche” lettering pulsates when the vehicle is charging, and the circuit paths illuminate.
The interior features a new interpretation of classic Porsche elements for the digital age. The dashboard has a clear horizontal arrangement with a wide display for the driver and front passenger. The free-standing instrument cluster is curved and angled towards the driver and consists of three circular display fields, digitally displayed on TFT screens.
The door panels have 3D elements with a structured surface. Anodized trim pieces in Nordic Blue around the air vents and the window switches provide a contrast to the black Aniline leather and Light Grey two-tone interior. Ambient cabin lighting further compliments all of the design elements.
Two synchronous electric motors with a system output of over 600 hp (440 kW) accelerate the Mission E Cross Turismo to 100 km/h (62 mph) in less than 3.5 seconds and to 200 kmh (124 mph) in under twelve seconds. Demand-controlled all-wheel drive with Porsche Torque Vectoring, which automatically distributes torque to the individual wheels, transfers the power to the road.
All-wheel steering contributes to the exemplary agility and stability of the Mission E Cross Turismo, while the adaptive air suspension allows an increased clearance of up to 1.86 inches (50 mm). Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) is another feature available on board.
The 800-volt architecture in the vehicle ensures that the lithium-ion battery is charged for an NEDC range of approximately 250 miles (400 kilometers) in around 15 minutes. The concept vehicle allows flexible charging both on the move and at home, and is compatible with the fast-charging network that is being established on European roads as part of the IONITY joint venture.
