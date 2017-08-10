Porsche 911 GT3 gets 10 years warranty
10 August 2017 12:22:28
Porsche wants to make sure its clients know how much it values its image when it comes to reliability. So it has officially announced it will extend the warranty on the engine of all 991.1 generation GT3 vehicles in all markets with respect to failure modes related to this issue.
The extension will provide coverage for 10 years from the original in-service date, or 120,000 total vehicle miles, whichever occurs first.
The base bumper-to-bumper warranty remains unchanged at 4 years or 50,000 miles for the US, as do all other warranty terms and conditions.
The warranty extension is fully transferable to any future owner. All US owners will be informed in writing and the change will be applied and processed with no additional owner action required.
If a vehicle shows the described failure patterns (like misfire at high revs and check engine light) and the inspection in the workshop shows the failure patterns, Porsche will replace the defective engine with a new engine having the latest parts.
Porsche confirms that the issue is isolated to the 991.1 GT3, and that the 991.1 GT3 RS and the 991 R are not affected.
