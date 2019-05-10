Porsche 911 GT2 RS sets record at Road America

Porsche is one of the car manufacturers who establishes records every time it eneters a track. The new generation 911 GT2 RS is one of the cas capable of doing this.





The Porsche 911 GT2 RS has set a new production car lap record at Road America, completing the 4.048 mile road course with its 14 turns and multiple elevation changes in just 2:15,17 minutes.





24 Hours of Daytona and Le Mans class winner David Donohue took to the wheel of the 911 GT2 RS in favorable weather conditions and only needed two laps to do so, underscoring not just the track capability, but also the approachability of the car.





The Porsche 911 GT3 RS also recorded an impressive lap time of 2:18,57 minutes at the same track after only a few laps. Once again, both cars took to the track on road-legal and Porsche-approved Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R N0 tires. Racelogic was on-site to record and validate the lap time, vehicle telemetry, and video utilizing the VBOX Video HD2 system.













