Polestar Volvo XC60 with engine optimisation
25 July 2017 17:09:59
|Tweet
Volvo makes one of the most luxurious cars in the premium segment. The sportiness is not a priority, so Volvo can not match the likes of BMW M and Mercedes AMG. The Polestar division of the Swedish car brand will try to change that.
And the first step is a powertrain optimisation for the new Volvo XC60. With the Polestar enhancement, the new Volvo XC60 T8 delivers 421 hp, matching the optimised XC90 T8 as the most powerful Volvo models ever built.
The Polestar optimisation improves five key areas of the powertrain while retaining the Volvo warranty, class-leading emission levels, fuel consumption of 2.1 l/100 km (134.5 mpg) and a pure electric range of up to 45 kilometres (28 miles) for the T8.
Experience from more than two decades on the track with Cyan Racing, the motorsport partner of Polestar, has transformed the engine performance, accelerator response, off-accelerator response, and gearshift speed and hold, taking the XC60 to a new level of driving pleasure.
Two key features of the optimisation are the improved engine performance and gearbox functionality. The enhancements for the engine are made to provide greater power and torque in the middle of the rev range, the area most often used in everyday driving, for example when joining a motorway or when overtaking or exiting a corner.
A total of four XC60 models are available for Polestar optimisation in the UK, including the T8, T5, D5 and D4. For the D5, the Polestar optimisation boosts peak power from 235 to 240 hp, and peak torque from 480 to 500 Nm. The 0-62 mph time is also cut from 7.2 to 7.1 seconds.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1946 Volvo PV 60Engine: Inline-6, Power: 67.1 kw / 90 bhpN/A
2000 Volvo S60 PCC ConceptEngine: Inline-5, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp, Torque: 400 nm / 295.0 ft lbs
2003 Volvo S60 REngine: Turbocharged Inline-5, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp, Torque: 399.97 nm / 295.0 ft lbs @ 2100 rpm
1979 Volvo 262 CoupeEngine: Inline-6, Power: 104.4 kw / 140 bhpN/A
1935 Volvo PV 36Engine: Inline-6, Power: 59.7 kw / 80 bhpN/A
New Vehicles
This is the new 2018 BMW X3
BMW has launched the new 2018 BMW X3. The model comes with minor exterior modifications, great interior improvements and a special edition. ...
BMW has launched the new 2018 BMW X3. The model comes with minor exterior modifications, great interior improvements and a special edition. ...
Concept Cars
Skoda Element concept is an electric buggy
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F Pace Design Edition sold for 102500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Nissan previews the new ProPILOT Park in the future Leaf
The best sold electric car in the world is also going to be the most advanced electric car in the world when the new generation arrives. Nissan will soon ...
The best sold electric car in the world is also going to be the most advanced electric car in the world when the new generation arrives. Nissan will soon ...
Market News
2017 Mercedes sales reach new record level
After it managed to surpass sales of its main rival in the premium segment, Mercedes is now building up its lead. ...
After it managed to surpass sales of its main rival in the premium segment, Mercedes is now building up its lead. ...
Gadgets
Next generation Nissan Leaf to feature ProPilot
Nissan announced earlier this year that the new and redesigned Qashqai will feature the ProPilot function. Europe's most popular crossover will not be ...
Nissan announced earlier this year that the new and redesigned Qashqai will feature the ProPilot function. Europe's most popular crossover will not be ...
Various News
Caterham celebrates 60 years since launching the Seven
Great Britain has a long story when it comes to building sports cars. So, no wonder a niche manufacturer like Caterham already celebrates its 60 anniversary ...
Great Britain has a long story when it comes to building sports cars. So, no wonder a niche manufacturer like Caterham already celebrates its 60 anniversary ...
Motorsports
Audi, the first German brand to race in Formula E
Formula E is getting more and more popular and big brands are joining competition because it helps them develop new technologies dedicated to electric vehicles. ...
Formula E is getting more and more popular and big brands are joining competition because it helps them develop new technologies dedicated to electric vehicles. ...
Videos
BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...