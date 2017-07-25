Polestar Volvo XC60 with engine optimisation

Volvo makes one of the most luxurious cars in the premium segment. The sportiness is not a priority, so Volvo can not match the likes of BMW M and Mercedes AMG. The Polestar division of the Swedish car brand will try to change that.





And the first step is a powertrain optimisation for the new Volvo XC60. With the Polestar enhancement, the new Volvo XC60 T8 delivers 421 hp, matching the optimised XC90 T8 as the most powerful Volvo models ever built.





The Polestar optimisation improves five key areas of the powertrain while retaining the Volvo warranty, class-leading emission levels, fuel consumption of 2.1 l/100 km (134.5 mpg) and a pure electric range of up to 45 kilometres (28 miles) for the T8.





Experience from more than two decades on the track with Cyan Racing, the motorsport partner of Polestar, has transformed the engine performance, accelerator response, off-accelerator response, and gearshift speed and hold, taking the XC60 to a new level of driving pleasure.





Two key features of the optimisation are the improved engine performance and gearbox functionality. The enhancements for the engine are made to provide greater power and torque in the middle of the rev range, the area most often used in everyday driving, for example when joining a motorway or when overtaking or exiting a corner.





A total of four XC60 models are available for Polestar optimisation in the UK, including the T8, T5, D5 and D4. For the D5, the Polestar optimisation boosts peak power from 235 to 240 hp, and peak torque from 480 to 500 Nm. The 0-62 mph time is also cut from 7.2 to 7.1 seconds.













