Polestar 1 ready to enter production
10 June 2019 17:46:32
Polestar, Volvo's performance cars division, is getting closer to unveiling the first model, already announced and introduced: Polestar 1.
Initial Polestar 1 customers have started the process of confirming their final specification as the Electric Performance Hybrid takes the final steps towards production.
This landmark moment comes as the bespoke new Polestar Production Centre in Chengdu, China, is currently producing tooling try-out cars (TT) which are the final prototype vehicles before pre-production and customer production cars are built.
The TT prototype series, which includes around 50 cars thus far, is used to fine-tune production methods and for evaluation of tooling implementation, ensuring that the manufacturing and assembly processes work as intended, before customer car production begins.
Thomas Ingenlath continues: “Now we enable our loyal customers to secure their final specification for their car, knowing that we are going to give them an awesome GT that is built to the highest levels of quality, fit and finish.”
The Polestar Production Centre in Chengdu is in its final stages of completion and is due to be inaugurated later in 2019.
