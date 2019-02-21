Peugeot unveiled the all-new 508 Sport Engineered Concept
Peugeot has prepared a big surprise for its fans. During the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the French fans will be able to touch the all-new 508 Sport Engineered Concept.
We are speaking about an plug-in hybrid concept car that hints at a future 508 performance and also electric version. The base for the 508 Sport Engineered Concept is a PureTech 200 petrol unit which this time is backed up by a 110 horsepower electric engine at the front and a 200 horsepower electric engine at the back.
As a result, the plug-in hybrid system is able to deliver 400 horsepower via a special four-wheel drive system. Thanks to the 500 Nm peak of torque, the 508 Sport Engineered Concept can run from not to 100 km/h in just 4.3 seconds, while the top speed is electronically limted to 250 km/h.
Thanks to a 11.8 kWh battery pack, the 508 Sport Engineered Concept can travel in electric mode for about 50 kilometers.
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Cupra to unveil a new concept car on its one year anniversary
When Seat decided to launch a special brand dedicated to its performance cars, everyone was sceptical. But the Cupra brand was born one year ago, and ...
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
MINI John Cooper Works GP model to debut in 2020
Mini is offering all those clients in search for a very fast hatchback the chance to drive a very special machine, due to be launched next year. ...
Porsche sets US record sales in 2017
Porsche is on a selling spree in US and also across the Globe. 2017 was a fantastic year for the Stuttgart-based manufacturer. Its North American division ...
Audi to launch Green Light Optimized Speed Advisory in the US
Audi offers tons of technologies in its cars. Even after the cars were bought by the clients. The most recent one is called Green Light Optimised Speed ...
Swind E Classic Mini is a classic with zero emissions
The passion for classic cars can easily be combined with the care for the environment. Jaguar proved it can do that with its classic cars like E-Type. ...
2019 Skoda Fabia R5 gets updated
Skoda updates not only its street cars, but also the rally cars it offers to private teams. Considering the current Fabia R5 is one of the most acclaimed ...
Video: Audi RS7 and SQ8 spied on Autobahn
We all have seen the videos shoot during test days at the Nurburgring race track. But this is a different kind of video cause you have the chance to see ...
