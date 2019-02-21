Peugeot unveiled the all-new 508 Sport Engineered Concept

Peugeot has prepared a big surprise for its fans. During the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the French fans will be able to touch the all-new 508 Sport Engineered Concept.





We are speaking about an plug-in hybrid concept car that hints at a future 508 performance and also electric version. The base for the 508 Sport Engineered Concept is a PureTech 200 petrol unit which this time is backed up by a 110 horsepower electric engine at the front and a 200 horsepower electric engine at the back.





As a result, the plug-in hybrid system is able to deliver 400 horsepower via a special four-wheel drive system. Thanks to the 500 Nm peak of torque, the 508 Sport Engineered Concept can run from not to 100 km/h in just 4.3 seconds, while the top speed is electronically limted to 250 km/h.





Thanks to a 11.8 kWh battery pack, the 508 Sport Engineered Concept can travel in electric mode for about 50 kilometers.

