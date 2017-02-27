Peugeot Instinct Concept unveiled in Barcelona

During this year Barcelona Mobile World Congress, many manufacturers decided to showcase their technology of the future. Among them was Peugeot, who decided to introduce the Instinct Concept, a completely new concept, designed to take the self-driving experience.





The vehicle environment has been designed to make every journey easier. The car preconfigures a range of features: driving mode, seat and interface settings, ambient lighting, hi-fi system, and so on. However, the driver remains fully in charge, able to choose between a manual drive or letting the car do the work in Autonomous mode.





The four modes available allow for particularly precise management. Drive Boost is designed for a dynamic drive. Drive Relax uses the ADAS (Advanced Driving Assistance Systems) to assist the driver. This includes features such as automatic main beam switching or the active cruise control.





Autonomous Soft mode is for comfort. The journeys may be a little longer, giving you time to watch a film, read or simply rest. Finally, Autonomous Sharp optimises journey times with precise, efficient road handling.





Regardless of the mode activated, the driver retains control over the vehicle. While this is obvious in Drive mode, this feature of PEUGEOT’s self-driving car is more surprising in Autonomous mode. The i-Device sits next to the 9.7-inch screen on the central console and can be used to command the car at any time. Simply tap to overtake the car in front or to switch from Soft to Sharp mode.





In Drive mode, the holographic cluster displays the operating data: vehicle speed, the split between the two energies used in the PHEV power chain, battery level, and so on. The digital rear-view function notifies the driver of the presence of a vehicle in the blind spot.





In Autonomous mode, these features include other information such as the distance covered so far and the remaining journey time.









