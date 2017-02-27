Peugeot Instinct Concept unveiled in Barcelona
27 February 2017 18:39:13
During this year Barcelona Mobile World Congress, many manufacturers decided to showcase their technology of the future. Among them was Peugeot, who decided to introduce the Instinct Concept, a completely new concept, designed to take the self-driving experience.
The vehicle environment has been designed to make every journey easier. The car preconfigures a range of features: driving mode, seat and interface settings, ambient lighting, hi-fi system, and so on. However, the driver remains fully in charge, able to choose between a manual drive or letting the car do the work in Autonomous mode.
The four modes available allow for particularly precise management. Drive Boost is designed for a dynamic drive. Drive Relax uses the ADAS (Advanced Driving Assistance Systems) to assist the driver. This includes features such as automatic main beam switching or the active cruise control.
Autonomous Soft mode is for comfort. The journeys may be a little longer, giving you time to watch a film, read or simply rest. Finally, Autonomous Sharp optimises journey times with precise, efficient road handling.
Regardless of the mode activated, the driver retains control over the vehicle. While this is obvious in Drive mode, this feature of PEUGEOT’s self-driving car is more surprising in Autonomous mode. The i-Device sits next to the 9.7-inch screen on the central console and can be used to command the car at any time. Simply tap to overtake the car in front or to switch from Soft to Sharp mode.
In Drive mode, the holographic cluster displays the operating data: vehicle speed, the split between the two energies used in the PHEV power chain, battery level, and so on. The digital rear-view function notifies the driver of the presence of a vehicle in the blind spot.
In Autonomous mode, these features include other information such as the distance covered so far and the remaining journey time.
Ford "Ole Yeller" Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called "Ole Yeller" Mustang, that ...
Nissan Vmotion 2.0 concept launched in Detroit
Nissan stunned everyone in Detroit with the introduction of a new concept, created to signal the future direction of the company's sedan design direction ...
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Another record year for Rolls Royce in 2016
Considering that every Rolls Royce model is very expensive, charging over 300.000 euros for the least expensive model, you would think that sales are ...
Jaguar and Land Rover announce new autonomous technology
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
BMW M6 GTLM Art Car finishes Daytona 24hours race
After no more than 16 years since the last ArtCar, BMW introduced a new creation, signed by American artist John Baldessari and based on the MW M6 GTLM. ...
Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
