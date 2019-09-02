Peugeot 3008 PHEV has 300 HP and 36 miles of electric range
Peugeot has homologated the plug-in hybrid version of the 3008 SUV. According to the French car manufacturer, the car was tested in WLTP mode and it has achieved an ultra-lower emission of just 29 grams of CO2 per kilometer.
The all-new plug-in hybrid from Peugeot is powered by a combination of a 200 HP 1.6-L PureTech petrol engine and two electric motors, creating a combined power output of 300 HP. The car can run from not to 60 mph in just 5.9 seconds, while the two engines are kept alive thanks to a 13.2 kWh battery pack.
The battery can provide up to 36 miles of 100% electric range with a full charge taking less than two hours using a 7kW chargepoint.
After its launch, the 3008 GT Hybrid4 will be joined by a 225 HP front-wheel drive model. The front-wheel drive PHEV will combine a 180 HP PureTech petrol unit, with an 110 HP electric motor, located on the front axle, that is controlled via an EAT8 8-speed automatic gearbox.
