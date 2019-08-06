Peugeot 3008 one-off created for Top gear Magazine

Peugeot 3008 is ready to conquer new territories with a new one-off model, capable of going almost anywhere.





The unique go-anywhere model is based on a 1.6-litre PureTech GT Line model and features a series of subtle all-terrain enhancements. Grippy Cooper AT3 off-road tyres are fitted to its purposeful 17-inch steel wheels and underbody protection is boosted by a front skid plate.





A powerful LED light bar at the front of the Rival aluminium roof rack provides additional illumination when driving on unmarked roads and, when it’s time to stop, drivers can spend the night camping on top of the 3008 in a fully retractable ARB Simpson roof tent.





The one-off model is finished in a unique wrap and fitted with a bicycle rack.





The special 3008 SUV was created for a feature in Top Gear Magazine, and successfully tackled the northern section of the iconic Ho Chi Minh trail in Vietnam as part of an epic on- and off-road drive.









