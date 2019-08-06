Peugeot 3008 one-off created for Top gear Magazine
6 August 2019 17:58:11
Peugeot 3008 is ready to conquer new territories with a new one-off model, capable of going almost anywhere.
The unique go-anywhere model is based on a 1.6-litre PureTech GT Line model and features a series of subtle all-terrain enhancements. Grippy Cooper AT3 off-road tyres are fitted to its purposeful 17-inch steel wheels and underbody protection is boosted by a front skid plate.
A powerful LED light bar at the front of the Rival aluminium roof rack provides additional illumination when driving on unmarked roads and, when it’s time to stop, drivers can spend the night camping on top of the 3008 in a fully retractable ARB Simpson roof tent.
The one-off model is finished in a unique wrap and fitted with a bicycle rack.
The special 3008 SUV was created for a feature in Top Gear Magazine, and successfully tackled the northern section of the iconic Ho Chi Minh trail in Vietnam as part of an epic on- and off-road drive.
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
This is the 2019 Skoda iV electric concept car
During the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Skoda unveiled an all-new concept car which is part of the Vision family prototypes. Its name is Skoda iV concept and ...
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Honda e electric model has 5 screens inside the cabin
Honda e is the first electric car of the Japanese company. Accoding to Honda, the new Honda e features intuitive and advanced connectivity in a contemporary ...
Current Seat Leon, best sold generation ever
On the edge of bankruptcy just five years ago, Seat is now booming and enjoys good sales. The current generation Leon is one of the cars that helped Seat ...
Volvo and Uber launch their self-driving car
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Fiat Mirafiori plant celebrates 80 years anniversary
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - First test run
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Video: The upcoming 2020 BMW M3 was caught around the Nurburgring
The upcoming 2020 BMW M3 will be launched in the first part of next year. But now, the German car model was caught during some Nurburgring laps. ...
