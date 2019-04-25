Peugeot 208 and e-208 available for pre-orders

Unveiled as a world premiere during this year Geneva Motor Show, the new generation Peugeot 208 is now ready to be ordered on the UK market. Not only the conventional model, but also the electric version of the car.





Reservations for the all-new PEUGEOT 208 have now opened, with customers able to reserve online with a £500 deposit.





Eager buyers can place a deposit on the GT Line PureTech 100 S&S 8-speed automatic (EAT8), BlueHDi 100 6-speed manual or the 100% electric e-208 model. Actual orders for the all-new PEUGEOT 208 range can be placed from late summer 2019, with the car going on UK sale in early 2020.





Prior to the actual opening of orders, those customers who placed a reservation will be contacted by PEUGEOT to confirm their order choice and ascertain if they would like to transact online or via their local PEUGEOT Dealer. Once demonstrators arrive in the UK, these customers will then be invited to be the first to experience the all-new PEUGEOT 208 for themselves. Then, they will have up to seven days to cancel their order should they subsequently change their minds and have the £500 deposit, paid at reservation, fully refunded.





The all-new PEUGEOT 208 range will be available with a 100% electric, petrol and diesel powertrains. As part of PEUGEOT’s ambitions to provide an electrified version of its entire model range by 2023, the 100% electric all-new e-208 is powered by a 100kW motor and features a 50kWh battery, delivering a zero-emission range of up to 211 miles (WLTP) from a full charge.





Customers can choose from a range of charging methods for the all-new e-208, including 100 kW rapid charging, capable of achieving an 80% charge in as little as 30 minutes.













Tags: peugeot, peugeot 208, peugeot e-208, peugeot 208 orders, peugeot e-208 prices

Posted in Peugeot, New Vehicles