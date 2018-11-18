Opel Crossland X Ultimate available in UK
After we saw the Grandland X, the most equipped version of Opel's biggest SUV, the German manufacturer is launching the same Ultimate equipment level for the Crossland X.
The new Crossland X Ultimate is loaded with technology. Featuring an eight-inch touchscreen, the Navi 5.0 IntelliLink infotainment system provides seamless smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Key features such as a driver drowsiness system, forward collision alert and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection all coming as standard, enhancing driver safety.
Optional front- and rear- parking distance sensors make for easier parking, while the Park and Go Pack Plus can be selected for extra features that include advanced park assist, side blind spot alert and a panoramic rear-view camera. In addition, the Premium LED Lighting Pack can be specified to include headlights brighter than halogen, allowing the driver to see hazards sooner and react quicker. The system uses information such as vehicle speed, steering angle and when the indicators are being used to determine the most suitable lighting.
Leather seat facings create a premium feel throughout the interior, while ergonomic heated active front seats and a heated steering wheel add more to the car’s outstanding comfort. The new Crossland X Ultimate is available in a number of colours, you can choose from Brilliant, Metallic or Premium paint finishes.
Impressive 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, alloy-effect front and rear skid plates and silver-effect roof rails accentuate the car’s class and character. A fixed panoramic glass roof panel with an electrically operated sunblind is another option customers can select for the true Ultimate experience.
The Crossland X Ultimate is available with a 1.2-litre (110PS) Turbo Start/Stop ecoTEC engine, paired with a manual or automatic gearbox, or with a 1.2-litre (130PS) Turbo Start/Stop powertrain mated to a manual gearbox.
With prices starting at £22,480, the new Crossland X Ultimate is available to order now.
