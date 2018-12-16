OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition smartphone is here
16 December 2018 03:45:15
McLaren, the British supercar manufacturer teamed up with the guys from OnePlus mobile phone company to deliver a special McLaren-branded cell phone which is called OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition.
Ok, ok we get that: it is not a simple name to remeber or to spell but this new cell phone seems to be a hell of a gadget judging by the massive press release that McLaren put it online.
Here we have some interesting facts about the new smart phone and you have to keep in mind that we are not some guru mobile tech. The new OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition has a 10 GB built-in memmory, 4K video capability at 60 FPS and it will get a full recharge in just 20 minutes.
The cell phone ueses something called Wrap Charge 30 and it charged at 30 watts without slowing down or generating excessive heat, even when the device is being used.
The smart phone is wrapped in a black carbon-fiber body and has some orange details. Also you will get some McLaren logos. According to McLaren and OnePlus, the new smarphone costs 699 USD and will be soon available in North America as well as Western Europe.
