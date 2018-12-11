OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition phone announced
11 December 2018 18:33:40
|Tweet
We are used to see exclusive accessories built together with famous names in automotive industry. McLaren the creator of high performance sports and supercars launched together with mobile phone company, OnePlus, the superfast, ultrapowerful OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition handset. The new device marks the start of a long-term partnership.
Unmatched speed is at the heart of the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition, with new technology including Warp Charge 30, OnePlus’ new charging standard. Warp Charge 30 takes fast charging to new heights and never leaves people wanting, offering a day’s power in just 20 minutes. Thanks to new Integrated Circuits in both the charger and the phone, as well as finely tuned power management software, 30 watts of power flow to the handset without slowing down even when the device is being used, or generating excessive heat.
A powerhouse of multitasking, whether it’s high-end gaming, filming in 4K at 60 fps, photo-editing on the move or rapidly switching between apps the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition doesn’t slow down, because it features a colossal 10 GB of RAM.
The signature McLaren colour, Papaya Orange, races around the bottom edge of the device before fading into the black. The pattern underneath the glass back of the phone is based on McLaren’s ground-breaking carbon fibre, the technology at the heart of all McLaren cars since 1981 when it was introduced to the Formula 1 car design, before being integrated into all McLaren road cars in 1993.
While light streaks across the McLaren logo, illuminating and disappearing in an instant. The Warp Charge 30 power unit includes a Papaya Orange braided cord cable.
The device will be available in Western Europe and North America December 13, with availability in India, China and the Nordics soon after. The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition costs £649.00.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1969 McLaren M6GTEngine: Chevrolet LT1 V8, Power: 275.9 kw / 370 bhp @ 5800 rpm, Torque: 502 nm / 370.3 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
2001 McLaren MP4-16Engine: 72 Degree, Aluminum Alloy, Mercedes-Benz F0 110K V10, Power: 604.0 kw / 810.0 bhpN/A
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
BMW IX3 Concept officially unveiled
After BMW i3 and i8, the German manufacturer is making an important step towards a full range of electrified cars. During this year Beijing Motor Show, ...
After BMW i3 and i8, the German manufacturer is making an important step towards a full range of electrified cars. During this year Beijing Motor Show, ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Mercedes-Benz Vans launches the Vision URBANETIC concept
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Market News
Peugeot produced its one millionth C-segment car
When Peugeot decided to replace its family cars with SUV's everyone understood the French brand is on its way to becoming a popular choice on the european ...
When Peugeot decided to replace its family cars with SUV's everyone understood the French brand is on its way to becoming a popular choice on the european ...
Gadgets
Mazda to offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to older cars too
Some manufacturers use over the air updates for their cars. Some others, who decided to adapt later are offering their clients an update but only with ...
Some manufacturers use over the air updates for their cars. Some others, who decided to adapt later are offering their clients an update but only with ...
Various News
Fiat Panda got zero Euro NCAP safety stars, while the new Jeep Wrangler only managed to achieved one star
Euro NCAP released the safety ratings of nine cars. The Audi Q3, BMW X5, Hyundai Santa Fe, Jaguar I-PACE, Peugeot 508, Volvo V60 and its partner, the ...
Euro NCAP released the safety ratings of nine cars. The Audi Q3, BMW X5, Hyundai Santa Fe, Jaguar I-PACE, Peugeot 508, Volvo V60 and its partner, the ...
Motorsports
Nissan Leaf Nismo RC unveiled
Nissan is more and more into electric cars and electric racing. The Japanese brand unveiled the all new Leaf Nismo RC, an evolution of the previous model ...
Nissan is more and more into electric cars and electric racing. The Japanese brand unveiled the all new Leaf Nismo RC, an evolution of the previous model ...
Videos
Audi is teasing a sports car prior to Paris reaveal
Audi has published a teaser video with a sports car that will be showcased during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The teaser video was launched on the Audi ...
Audi has published a teaser video with a sports car that will be showcased during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The teaser video was launched on the Audi ...