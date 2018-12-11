OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition phone announced

We are used to see exclusive accessories built together with famous names in automotive industry. McLaren the creator of high performance sports and supercars launched together with mobile phone company, OnePlus, the superfast, ultrapowerful OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition handset. The new device marks the start of a long-term partnership.





Unmatched speed is at the heart of the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition, with new technology including Warp Charge 30, OnePlus’ new charging standard. Warp Charge 30 takes fast charging to new heights and never leaves people wanting, offering a day’s power in just 20 minutes. Thanks to new Integrated Circuits in both the charger and the phone, as well as finely tuned power management software, 30 watts of power flow to the handset without slowing down even when the device is being used, or generating excessive heat.





A powerhouse of multitasking, whether it’s high-end gaming, filming in 4K at 60 fps, photo-editing on the move or rapidly switching between apps the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition doesn’t slow down, because it features a colossal 10 GB of RAM.





The signature McLaren colour, Papaya Orange, races around the bottom edge of the device before fading into the black. The pattern underneath the glass back of the phone is based on McLaren’s ground-breaking carbon fibre, the technology at the heart of all McLaren cars since 1981 when it was introduced to the Formula 1 car design, before being integrated into all McLaren road cars in 1993.





While light streaks across the McLaren logo, illuminating and disappearing in an instant. The Warp Charge 30 power unit includes a Papaya Orange braided cord cable.





The device will be available in Western Europe and North America December 13, with availability in India, China and the Nordics soon after. The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition costs £649.00.













