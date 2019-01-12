Nissean teases a mistery concept for Detroit
12 January 2019 16:04:51
Nissan will come this year to the 2019 Detroit Motor Show and the Japanese car manufacturer has a special surprise for its fans. We don't know how it is called and we don't know what form of body will it have, but we do know it is a new concept that "embodies the future of Nissan Intelligent Mobility."
It is very hard to know some sort of machine is hiding under that silhouette teaser by the Japanese car manufacturer but we can guess it will be something electric and autonomous.
According to some rumors, Nissan and Infiniti will unveil their new generation of electric vehicles. We already know that Infiniti will come with QX Inspiration Concept, so this video teaser could indicate that Nissan has one to debut, too.
