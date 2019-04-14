Nissan X-Trail gets new gasoline and diesel engines
14 April 2019 06:16:47
|Tweet
Nissan is expanding its UK range of engines availables for the X-Trail crossover. X-Trail customers can choose from two all-new engines – one petrol, one diesel – linked to two transmissions – a six-speed manual, or an all-new seven-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) automatic.
With the option of two-wheel-drive for those who rarely venture off-road and four-wheel drive for those who need additional traction.
The new diesel engine is a 1.7-litre dCi 150 PS unit. It’s available in 2WD and 4WD, and with a six-speed manual gearbox.
The new petrol engine is a 1.3-litre DIG-T 160 PS unit, available in 2WD and with a Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT). New to the X-Trail line-up, the DCT provides customers with a sporty and more direct dynamic experience, improved standing-start performance and smoother power delivery.
The DCT features electrical on-demand cooling and electro-mechanic gear actuation to improve efficiency. It provides clear benefits to customers – both private and fleet – as the driver experiences an immediate gear shift with no power interruptions. The absence of a torque converter creates a more direct driving feeling, making it more fun to drive.
All new X-Trail powertrains meet the latest Euro6d-Temp emissions standard.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Volkswagen unveiled the ID Roomzz electric SUV Concept
2019 Fiat 124 Spider Urbana Edition will be unveiled in New York
BMW M8 was spied during some testing around the Nurburgring
-
Skoda celebrates its 22 millionth vehicle
Armed forces charity complete 2000 km in Carta Rally with Dacia Duster
Bentley introduces anniversary furniture
Related Specs
1984 Nissan 300ZXEngine: V6, Power: 165.5 kw / 221.9 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 268.5 nm / 198.0 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm
1990 Nissan 300ZX Twin TurboEngine: Turbocharged V6, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 383.7 nm / 283.0 ft lbs @ 3600 rpm
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Nissan IMx Kuro Concept makes European debut
During this year Geneva Motor Show, Nissan unveiled the IMx concept, marking the European debut of the electric crossover concept vehicle. ...
During this year Geneva Motor Show, Nissan unveiled the IMx concept, marking the European debut of the electric crossover concept vehicle. ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
BMW will supply engine for Karma Revero
Nobody heard about Karma Automotive, a company that builds electric cars in the US. But lots of people will hear about the Karma after a partnership with BMW. ...
Nobody heard about Karma Automotive, a company that builds electric cars in the US. But lots of people will hear about the Karma after a partnership with BMW. ...
Market News
McLaren sales reached recor dnumbers in 2017
McLaren started as a complete outsider, with sales that won't matter in the supercar segment. Lamborghini and Ferrari looked like monsters, but Mclaren ...
McLaren started as a complete outsider, with sales that won't matter in the supercar segment. Lamborghini and Ferrari looked like monsters, but Mclaren ...
Gadgets
Infiniti introduces Amazon Alexa on its vehicles
Infiniti knows that being in the premium segment means a lot of investments in technology. So it now wants to be a pioneer when it comes to artificial ...
Infiniti knows that being in the premium segment means a lot of investments in technology. So it now wants to be a pioneer when it comes to artificial ...
Various News
Volkswagen Sharan reaches one million units produced
Volkswagen is celebrating important milestones not only for Golf and Passat, but also for the people carrier Sharan. The millionth Sharan rolled off the ...
Volkswagen is celebrating important milestones not only for Golf and Passat, but also for the people carrier Sharan. The millionth Sharan rolled off the ...
Motorsports
Porsche granted access in Formula E
After it managed a successful return in Le Mans 24 hours, Porsche is now ready to make a good impression in a completely new competition: the Formula E. ...
After it managed a successful return in Le Mans 24 hours, Porsche is now ready to make a good impression in a completely new competition: the Formula E. ...
Videos
This 900 HP Ford Mustang RTR is drifting around the Nurburgring
Every car manufacturer is trying to do some extreme and special times aroud the Nurburgring, but Ford Performance has some other things on its mind. This ...
Every car manufacturer is trying to do some extreme and special times aroud the Nurburgring, but Ford Performance has some other things on its mind. This ...