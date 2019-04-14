Home » News » Nissan » Nissan X-Trail gets new gasoline and diesel engines

Nissan X-Trail gets new gasoline and diesel engines

14 April 2019 06:16:47

Nissan is expanding its UK range of engines availables for the X-Trail crossover. X-Trail customers can choose from two all-new engines – one petrol, one diesel – linked to two transmissions – a six-speed manual, or an all-new seven-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) automatic.

With the option of two-wheel-drive for those who rarely venture off-road and four-wheel drive for those who need additional traction.

The new diesel engine is a 1.7-litre dCi 150 PS unit. It’s available in 2WD and 4WD, and with a six-speed manual gearbox.

The new petrol engine is a 1.3-litre DIG-T 160 PS unit, available in 2WD and with a Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT). New to the X-Trail line-up, the DCT provides customers with a sporty and more direct dynamic experience, improved standing-start performance and smoother power delivery.
The DCT features electrical on-demand cooling and electro-mechanic gear actuation to improve efficiency. It provides clear benefits to customers – both private and fleet – as the driver experiences an immediate gear shift with no power interruptions. The absence of a torque converter creates a more direct driving feeling, making it more fun to drive.

All new X-Trail powertrains meet the latest Euro6d-Temp emissions standard. 



