Home » News » Nissan » Nissan scores global record sales in 2016

Nissan scores global record sales in 2016

13 April 2017 18:20:37

Since it was acquired by Renault, Nissan managed to overturn its financial problems and to improve its range. Add to this its European presence, which has improved consistently.

The best proof is that Nissan managed to reach European sales of 756,762 units in fiscal year 2016, a 2.6% rise on 2015 sales.

Nissan brand sales in Europe totalled 735,725 while recorded sales in Western Europe were 663,718, an increase of 6.7% on 2015 levels. March 2017 sales totalled 107,592, a rise of 10% on the previous year. 

Nissan sales were strong in all major markets in Western Europe during FY2016, with continued increases in Spain +13.3%, UK +7.5% Italy +4.8%, France +4.7% and in Germany +4.7%. 
Nissan scores global record sales in 2016
Nissan scores global record sales in 2016 Photos

The brand’s European sales were bolstered by the introduction of the new Micra in March. The Nissan crossover line-up continues to dominate with the X-Trail, Juke and the Qashqai bringing in awards across the region. The Navara, launched last year, also over-performed with double-digit growth. 

More than 270,000 customers in Europe chose the Nissan Qashqai in 2016.

Nissan’s electric vehicle line-up reached more than 23,000 units sold in Europe this outgoing fiscal year, a new annual record. Leaf sales increased +11% year-on-year and e-NV200 +19%. 

Tags: , , , ,

Posted in Nissan, Market News

Nissan scores global record sales in 2016 Photos (1 photos)
  • Nissan scores global record sales in 2016

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. 2019 Volvo XC60 to be launched on 90th anniversary

    2019 Volvo XC60 to be launched on 90th anniversary

  2. Citroen C-Aircross Concept to be showcased in Shanghai

    Citroen C-Aircross Concept to be showcased in Shanghai

  3. Alfa Romeo Giulia Veloce launched in the UK

    Alfa Romeo Giulia Veloce launched in the UK

  4.  
  5. Nissan scores global record sales in 2016

    Nissan scores global record sales in 2016

  6. Ferrari Park opens in Portaventura Spain

    Ferrari Park opens in Portaventura Spain

  7. Porsche sold 60.000 units in the first quarter of 2017

    Porsche sold 60.000 units in the first quarter of 2017

Related Specs

  1. 1964 Nissan Skyline 2000GT

    Engine: G7 Inline-6, Power: 123.0 kw / 165 bhp @ 6800 rpm, Torque: 180 nm / 132.8 ft lbs @ 6000 rpm

  2. 1969 Nissan Skyline 2000GTR

    Engine: S20 Inline-6, Power: 119.3 kw / 160.0 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 176.26 nm / 130.0 ft lbs @ 5600 rpm

  3. 1987 Nissan Skyline 2000GTS-R

    Engine: RB20DET-R Inline-6, Power: 156.6 kw / 210 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 245 nm / 180.7 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm

  4. 1973 Nissan Skyline H/T 2000GT-R

    Engine: S20 Inline-6, Power: 119.3 kw / 160 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 177 nm / 130.5 ft lbs @ 5600 rpm

  5. 1990 Nissan 300ZX Twin Turbo

    Engine: Turbocharged V6, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 383.7 nm / 283.0 ft lbs @ 3600 rpm

New Vehicles

Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang everFord “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...

Concept Cars

McLaren Hyper GT sketch releasedMcLaren Hyper GT sketch released
McLaren is decided to go again against hypercars. Its latest target will be the Valkyrie hypercar, announced by Aston martin and Red Bull. To be sure ...

Custom Cars

Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...

Future Cars

Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...

Market News

Mazda to produce the CX-5 in Hofu plantMazda to produce the CX-5 in Hofu plant
Unveiled for the first time last year in los Angeles Motor Show, the third generation Mazda CX-5 is already reaching its customers in the US. Europe is ...

Gadgets

Lexus Lane Valet is one prank you wish to be realLexus Lane Valet is one prank you wish to be real
Lexus is one step closer to launching an autonomous car, as its engineers are testing new ways for the cars to communicate with themselves. ...

Various News

Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prizeFord 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...

Motorsports

Stephane Peterhansel won the 2017 Dakar RallyStephane Peterhansel won the 2017 Dakar Rally
After 12 stages in the most challenging rally competition in the world, the Dakar Rally, the French driver Stephane Peterhansel, managed to win. It is ...

Videos

Tesla Model 3 - Spy videosTesla Model 3 - Spy videos
According to Elon Musk, Tesla Model 3 will see the production line this July. For now we have some doubts but this weekend, a spy video with a test prototype ...
Copyright CarSession.com