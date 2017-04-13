Nissan scores global record sales in 2016

Since it was acquired by Renault, Nissan managed to overturn its financial problems and to improve its range. Add to this its European presence, which has improved consistently.





The best proof is that Nissan managed to reach European sales of 756,762 units in fiscal year 2016, a 2.6% rise on 2015 sales.





Nissan brand sales in Europe totalled 735,725 while recorded sales in Western Europe were 663,718, an increase of 6.7% on 2015 levels. March 2017 sales totalled 107,592, a rise of 10% on the previous year.





Nissan sales were strong in all major markets in Western Europe during FY2016, with continued increases in Spain +13.3%, UK +7.5% Italy +4.8%, France +4.7% and in Germany +4.7%.





The brand’s European sales were bolstered by the introduction of the new Micra in March. The Nissan crossover line-up continues to dominate with the X-Trail, Juke and the Qashqai bringing in awards across the region. The Navara, launched last year, also over-performed with double-digit growth.





More than 270,000 customers in Europe chose the Nissan Qashqai in 2016.





Nissan’s electric vehicle line-up reached more than 23,000 units sold in Europe this outgoing fiscal year, a new annual record. Leaf sales increased +11% year-on-year and e-NV200 +19%.





Tags: nissan, nissan record sales, nissan sales, nissan europe, nissan 2016 sales

Posted in Nissan, Market News