Nissan Qashqai N-Motion special edition launched

Even if it's the most popular SUV in its segment, the current Qashqai has to keep up the pace with new rivals launched every month. To do that, Nissan is launching the new Qashqai N-Motion, a new special version of Nissan’s best-selling crossover and it’s on sale now.





Based on the mid-range N-Connecta grade and priced from £25,345*, the limited-production Qashqai N-Motion features a suite of spec upgrades to boost its appeal with SUV customers.





Externally these include silver bumper plates front and rear, matching door mirror caps and roof rails, plus LED headlamps with adaptive front lighting. The contemporary new look is finished with unique 19-inch ‘Ibiscus’ alloys.





The Qashqai N-Motion’s cabin receives a premium makeover courtesy of the redesigned front seats. They now feature exclusive burnt orange inserts on the bolsters, with matching stitching across the whole seat. Complementary stitching has also been added to the knee pads, on either side of the gear selector surround, as well as on the front door trim and top of the storage area between the front seats. It is also replicated on the four individual sports-style floor mats.





Integrated as standard is New NissanConnect, the brand’s advanced in-car infotainment system. A Nissan Intelligent Mobility technology, it delivers seamless and intuitive integration of driver and vehicle to enhance the user experience behind the wheel. Features include voice recognition, single line search, Find My Car and Over The Air map and software updates. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard.





The Nissan Qashqai N-Motion is available with all Qashqai powertrains except those with 4WD.













