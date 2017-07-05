Nissan previews the new ProPILOT Park in the future Leaf

The best sold electric car in the world is also going to be the most advanced electric car in the world when the new generation arrives. Nissan will soon launch a new generation Leaf and is now teasing the features its compact car will have.





Leaf will be the first vehicle in the automaker’s global product line-up equipped with ProPILOT Park. The technology helps drivers park by automatically guiding the car into a parking spot.





ProPILOT Park liberates drivers from one of the most tedious, and at times the most challenging, tasks of driving. It gives you confidence that you can park perfectly.





Sonars and cameras on the new Nissan LEAF guide the car into a parallel, angled, front or straight back-in parking spot, reducing driver stress by handling accelerator, braking and steering input. The driver activates the technology in three easy steps, monitors the area around the vehicle and applies the brakes if necessary.





Set to make driving safer and more enjoyable, the development of ProPILOT technologies is part of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the company’s blueprint for transforming how cars are driven, powered and integrated into society.





















