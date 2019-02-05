Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition will be unveiled in Chicago

Nissan has published the first pictures and details about the all-new Rock Creek Edition. The new model will be officially showcased during the 2019 Chicago Auto Show.





According to the Japanese car manufacturer, the new version will be sold only in SV and SL trims either with front or all-wheel drive. The Rock Creek Edition is a 995 USD option which comes with a set of chunky wheel fenders, splash guards and unique 18 inch wheels wrapped with some all-season tires.





There are also some black-finished exterior accessories, including the front and rear fascias, grille, roof rails, mirror caps and badges. Inside the cabin, the Rock Creek Edition will come wth two-tone seats with some special seat-back badging and contrast stitching.





Just like any other Pathfinder, the Rock Creek Edition will be powered by a 284 horsepower 3.5 liter V6 engine which will sent its power to the wheels via a CVT transmission.





There are also available a Technology package and a Premium package. The first one is priced at 980 USD and it will be offered only with the SV trim level of the Rock Creek Edition. It includes a navigation system, heated seats, a heated steering wheel and heated mirrors. The second package is priced at 2,110 USD and will be sold only on the SL trim levels. It includes a premium audio sound system and a panoramic sunroof.

Tags: nissan, nissan pathfinder rock creek edition, pathfinder rock creek edition

