Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition available in US

Nissan is extending the Pathfinder range with the introduction of a new special edition, called Rock Creek Edition. The Rock Creek Edition special value package offers unique exterior and interior treatments that emphasize the rugged Pathfinder.





The Rock Creek Edition package is offered on Pathfinder SV and SL grades, in both 2-wheel and all-wheel drive configurations, and in a choice of seven available exterior colors.





Key exterior differences between the Rock Creek Edition and standard 2019 Pathfinders include unique dark 18-inch wheels with unique 255/60R18 all-season tires, black mesh grille, black roof rails, black door handles and outside rearview mirrors, black front and rear fascia accents and license plate finisher, black molded overfenders and black model, grade and 4WD badges (if so equipped) and unique badging on the front doors.





Interior changes include unique Rock Creek Edition two-tone seating surfaces and badging, high contrast stitching on seats, door, console lid and steering wheel and premium metallic interior trim.





All 2019 Pathfinder models are equipped with a 284-horsepower 3.5-liter V6 with Direct Injection Gasoline (DIG) system and Xtronic transmission. Torque is rated at 259 lb-ft. Standard maximum towing capacity is a best-in-class of up to 6,000 pounds, giving owners the ability to tow two-axle recreational trailers, whether for watercraft, flatbeds or campers.





The 2019 Pathfinder is offered in 2-wheel drive and 4-wheel drive configurations and a choice of four well-equipped grade levels: S, SV, SL and Platinum.









