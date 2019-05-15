Nissan NV250 launched in UK

Nissan is expanding his commercial offer in the UK with the introduction of a new version for the NV compact van. The new NV250 has enhanced safety and reliability thanks to on-board Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies and an industry-leading five year / 100,000-mile warranty, the NV250 ensures today’s business owners are ready for anything.





Customers will benefit from multiple engine and interior configurations, two body lengths and a comprehensive range of conversions. The van is also available with Panel and Crew finishes for optimum practicality and functionality.





The NV250 will be on sale in UK from September 2019. Additional key features include up to 800kg payload and two body lengths, enhancing cargo-carrying capabilities for seamless deliveries. Improved versatility thanks to a wide range of conversions and On-board Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies, including Hill Start Assist and Extended Grip comes standard.





The panel version is offered in two body lengths (L1 / L2) and in 2 or 3-seat configurations while the single-length crew version (L2) comes with a maximum of 4 seats and multi-positional bulkhead for a versatile cargo space. Together, these features mean the NV250 can handle everything from quick urban deliveries to transporting larger materials for construction sites.





Developed through the shared expertise of the Alliance, the NV250 incorporates a proven and efficient 1.5-litre diesel engine, with three different powertrain options available.





The NV250 will also be offered alongside the e-NV200, Nissan’s pioneering and class-leading zero emissions compact van which has sold more than 20,000 units across Europe since launch. It is now upgraded with a 40 kWh battery, offering a range of up to 124 miles













Tags: nissan, nissan nv250, nissan nv250 uk pricing, nissan prices

