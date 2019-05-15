Nissan NV250 launched in UK
15 May 2019 17:03:15
|Tweet
Nissan is expanding his commercial offer in the UK with the introduction of a new version for the NV compact van. The new NV250 has enhanced safety and reliability thanks to on-board Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies and an industry-leading five year / 100,000-mile warranty, the NV250 ensures today’s business owners are ready for anything.
Customers will benefit from multiple engine and interior configurations, two body lengths and a comprehensive range of conversions. The van is also available with Panel and Crew finishes for optimum practicality and functionality.
The NV250 will be on sale in UK from September 2019. Additional key features include up to 800kg payload and two body lengths, enhancing cargo-carrying capabilities for seamless deliveries. Improved versatility thanks to a wide range of conversions and On-board Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies, including Hill Start Assist and Extended Grip comes standard.
The panel version is offered in two body lengths (L1 / L2) and in 2 or 3-seat configurations while the single-length crew version (L2) comes with a maximum of 4 seats and multi-positional bulkhead for a versatile cargo space. Together, these features mean the NV250 can handle everything from quick urban deliveries to transporting larger materials for construction sites.
Developed through the shared expertise of the Alliance, the NV250 incorporates a proven and efficient 1.5-litre diesel engine, with three different powertrain options available.
The NV250 will also be offered alongside the e-NV200, Nissan’s pioneering and class-leading zero emissions compact van which has sold more than 20,000 units across Europe since launch. It is now upgraded with a 40 kWh battery, offering a range of up to 124 miles
Nissan NV250 launched in UK Photos (1 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1964 Nissan Skyline 2000GTEngine: G7 Inline-6, Power: 123.0 kw / 165 bhp @ 6800 rpm, Torque: 180 nm / 132.8 ft lbs @ 6000 rpm
1969 Nissan Skyline 2000GTREngine: S20 Inline-6, Power: 119.3 kw / 160.0 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 176.26 nm / 130.0 ft lbs @ 5600 rpm
1987 Nissan Skyline 2000GTS-REngine: RB20DET-R Inline-6, Power: 156.6 kw / 210 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 245 nm / 180.7 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm
1973 Nissan Skyline H/T 2000GT-REngine: S20 Inline-6, Power: 119.3 kw / 160 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 177 nm / 130.5 ft lbs @ 5600 rpm
1990 Nissan 300ZX Twin TurboEngine: Turbocharged V6, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 383.7 nm / 283.0 ft lbs @ 3600 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Shogun Sport SVP Concept unveiled
Mitsubishi is using this year Commercial Vehicle Show, currently underway at the NEC in Birmingham, to showcase the new Outlander Shogun Sport SVP Concept. ...
Mitsubishi is using this year Commercial Vehicle Show, currently underway at the NEC in Birmingham, to showcase the new Outlander Shogun Sport SVP Concept. ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Deutsche Post and Ford to develop an electric van
We see more and more electric vehicles, so it is no wonder that even big companies, that have no connection with automotive industries, tend to develop ...
We see more and more electric vehicles, so it is no wonder that even big companies, that have no connection with automotive industries, tend to develop ...
Market News
Best ever February sales for Mercedes Benz USA
2017 started very good for the world's largest premium manufacturer. Even on the USA market, Mercedes recorded very good sales in January. And it looks ...
2017 started very good for the world's largest premium manufacturer. Even on the USA market, Mercedes recorded very good sales in January. And it looks ...
Gadgets
BMW and Microsoft join forces for artificial intelligence
BMW is always looking for a partner when it comes to technology. The latest name who joins the long list of BMW partners is one of the most famous in the world. ...
BMW is always looking for a partner when it comes to technology. The latest name who joins the long list of BMW partners is one of the most famous in the world. ...
Various News
Bentley announced the largest solar panel installation in UK
Acting responsible is not only when you launch hybrid version of your cars or electric ones. It should also imply some action when it comes to building ...
Acting responsible is not only when you launch hybrid version of your cars or electric ones. It should also imply some action when it comes to building ...
Motorsports
Armed forces charity complete 2000 km in Carta Rally with Dacia Duster
A team of 14 current and ex-military service personnel has completed the Carta Rallye in Morocco, an extreme 2,000km challenge that took place in the ...
A team of 14 current and ex-military service personnel has completed the Carta Rallye in Morocco, an extreme 2,000km challenge that took place in the ...
Videos
Ford has made a self-braking shopping cart
This is not the first time when Ford is developing some extra-stuff which are not close related to cars. On this time of the year, when the Easter is ...
This is not the first time when Ford is developing some extra-stuff which are not close related to cars. On this time of the year, when the Easter is ...