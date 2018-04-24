Nissan Navara OFF-ROADER AT32 launched in UK

Nissan is developing special editions also for Europe. The most recent exemple is the Navara, who is benefiting from its first special edition developed with a partner brand for pan-European markets.





The newcomer has made its motor show debut at The Commercial Vehicle Show at The NEC, Birmingham, and is called Navara OFF-ROADER AT32.





The Navara OFF-ROADER AT32 is the most capable Navara ever. Standard features include bespoke suspension that increases ride height by 20mm, full protection of key underbody components and larger off-road tyres. For the ultimate performance, optional extras include a snorkel to improve wading depth and a front differential locker.





The vehicle is engineered by Arctic Trucks, the highly respected Icelandic company which specialises in building 4WD vehicles to take on the world’s harshest terrains. AT stands for Arctic Trucks and 32 represents the diameter of each off-road tyre in inches. Using the 2016 International Pickup Award and 2017 Fleet World Magazine Best Pickup as its starting point, the Navara OFF-ROADER AT32 enhancements are available on different combinations of the Navara Double Cab.





Visually, the most substantial upgrade is to the Navara’s suspension, which has been raised to optimise performance and create additional ground clearance. That is now 243mm, compared with 223mm on the standard Navara. Maximum approach angle has been increased to 35° (up from 30.4°), while breakover angle is now 24° (up from 22.2°).





The 17-inch alloys are designed by Arctic Trucks, while the 32-inch tyres have been selected specifically to improve off-road traction while maintaining excellent on-road performance. Such a large tyre diameter allows the driver to reduce the pressure to further boost traction, for example, in soft sand or snow.





With 20mm extra ground clearance and larger tyres, overall vehicle height is increased by 40mm.





For customers seeking the ultimate in off-road ability, a snorkel and front differential lock are available as optional extras.













