Nissan Leaf reaches 400.000 units produced

12 March 2019 18:24:28

Along the unveil of the new IMQ concept, Nissan also celebrated an important milestone regarding its electric offensive. The Nissan Leaf became the first electric car in history to surpass 400,000 sales, solidifying the model’s leading role in the global shift toward more sustainable mobility.

Introduced in 2010 as the world’s first mass-market electric vehicle, the Nissan LEAF has led the way in making the excitement and convenience of electric driving accessible to non-luxury buyers. Less than a decade ago, electric cars were seen as a niche product, and LEAF customers were mostly “early adopters."

“This milestone is a powerful statement that 400,000 customers, and counting, value the Nissan LEAF for the excitement, confidence and connection it delivers," said Executive Vice President Daniele Schillaci, Nissan's global head of marketing, sales and electric vehicles. “The LEAF remains the icon of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, our strategy for moving more people to a better world."
LEAF owners have driven their cars more than 10 billion kilometers in total. The number of LEAF vehicles sold since 2010 is enough to save 3.8 million barrels of oil a year.2

Last year, the LEAF was not only the best-selling electric vehicle in Europe, but also the top-selling car of any kind in Norway.

The Nissan LEAF is available in more than 50 markets globally. It will go on sale in six new markets in Latin America in the first half of this year and seven in Asia and Oceania by the end of the year.



Tags: , , , ,

Posted in Nissan, Market News

