Nissan has published some teaser pictures wih the next generation Juke
28 July 2019 08:37:56
Nissan is working on a new generation Juke and the Japanese car manufacturer already started the promo campaign. Three teaser pictures have already been launched online and we got the chance to see some exterior details of the car.
In the first two teaser pictures, Nissan teased the headlights signature while on the third one we had the chance to see the profile of the car.
According to our sources, the new Nissan Juke will be built on the CMF-B platform the same architecture that is used on the new generation Renault Captur.
Inside the cabin will be the same layout as the one seen on the Nissan Micra. Under the bonnet, the new generation Juke will come with the same engines as those in the Captur. As a result we are speaking about 1.0 and 1.3 liter petrol units and also about a 1.5 Blue dCi diesel engine.
According to the same voices, the new Juke might also get a plug-in hybrid version as the one on the Captur model.
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
This is the 2019 Skoda iV electric concept car
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Bentley to unveil a special model this July
Mercedes retains its first place among premium manufacturers in 2019
Volkswagen launches new manual transmission: MQ281
Aston Martin Valkyrie - first public demo run at Silverstone
Mercedes-AMG GT3 unveiled with some updates
VIDEO: Top 5 Mercedes-AMG features
