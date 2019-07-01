Nissan GT-R 50th Anniversary Edition launched in UK

When it comes to sportscars, Nissan is one of the best names in the industry because it managed to scare every supercar manufacturer with its GT-R. but that was long ago and in order to keep alive the interest for the car, Nissan has confirmed a special edition, the 50th Anniversary.





The exclusive limited edition will be sold for £92,995. Only 50 examples will be available in Europe, of which just 18 RHD versions will reach the UK. First UK customer deliveries commence end of August 2019.





Retired since the R34 GT-R, Bayside (Wangan) Blue makes a return for the 50th Anniversary edition, complete with white racing stripes. A four-coat, double-heat treatment process ensures a vivid blue with striking highlights and deep shadows. All European models of the GT-R 50th Anniversary will be in Bayside Blue.





New 20-spoke 20 inch alloy wheels with blue accents on the spokes and ‘50th Anniversary’ badge are among several fine touches that celebrate the GT-R’s milestone.





Based on the Prestige grade, 50th Anniversary models feature a Prestige grey leather interior, including a grey leather steering wheel and gear lever, seat embossing, an Alcantara headliner with unique stitching and Alcantara-wrapped sun visors.





The 370Z 50th Anniversary edition is also on sale, priced at £38,995. Just 22 examples are coming to the UK in right hand drive. Customer deliveries for this model started in June.









Tags: nissan, nissan gt-r nissan gt-r 50th anniversary, nissan gt-r uk pricing, nissan 50th anniversary

Posted in Nissan, New Vehicles