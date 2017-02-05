Home » News » Nissan » Nissan e-NV200 is the most popular electric van in Europe

Nissan e-NV200 is the most popular electric van in Europe

5 February 2017 18:13:58

We already know Nissan Leaf is the most popular electric car in the world. But what we don’t know is that Nissan also has the most popular electric van in Europe, after counting the 2016 sales.

The all-electric van ranked number one in 17 countries across Europe, ahead of its competitors in the category.

The UK is the top market in Europe for Nissan e-NV200, followed closely by Norway and France. Sales were up 20% on the previous year and alongside the Leaf, Nissan’s electric vehicle models command almost 50% of the entire EV market in the UK. In the UK, sales of e-NV200 have more than doubled since launching in 2014 with the model claiming just over 82% market share in 2016.

Overall Nissan e-NV200 sales were up 7 percent in 2016 compared to the previous year with 4,319 units registered throughout Europe.
Available in both commercial van and fully trimmed Combi and Evalia passenger variants, the e-NV200 line-up offers a variety of options to suit every requirement; including a panel van, five-seat and seven-seat option and a driving range of up to 106 miles on a single charge.


Posted in Nissan, Market News

