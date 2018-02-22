Nissan crossover and SUV sales reached record numbers in 2017
22 February 2018 17:36:25
|Tweet
Nissan had a great year in 2017, with sales reaching new records. Part fo this success is due to one of the best strategies when it comes to SUV segment.
Nissan’s global crossover and SUV sales increased more than 12% in 2017 to more than 2 million vehicles, driven by the all-new Nissan Kicks small crossover, the Rogue, X-Trail and Qashqai compact models, a refreshed Armada full-size SUV and the INFINITI QX30 compact luxury crossover.
Nissan’s global crossover and SUV models increased nearly 13%, while INFINITI luxury crossovers and SUVs were up almost 9% in 2017. In total, Nissan increased global crossover and SUV volume by nearly 230,000 vehicles last year.
The Nissan Rogue, X-Trail and Qashqai platform mates generated more than 1.38 million sales worldwide in 2017, an increase of 10%, and ranked as Nissan’s No. 1 platform by volume.
At INFINITI, sales of the QX30 compact luxury crossover increased 97% in 2017 to almost 32,000 vehicles during its first full year on sale. The QX80 full-size SUV continued to gain momentum with more than 21,000 sales worldwide.
Overall, Nissan’s record crossover and SUV sales were led by a 94% improvement in Latin America and 16% improvements in both North America and China.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
2018 Vauxhall Combo Life unveiled
Nissan crossover and SUV sales reached record numbers in 2017
Ferrari Museum celebrates 120 years since the birth of Enzo Ferrari
-
Renault introduces Android Auto on all-electric Zoe
Volvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 range
Groupe Renault announced 2017 financial results
Related Specs
1964 Nissan Skyline 2000GTEngine: G7 Inline-6, Power: 123.0 kw / 165 bhp @ 6800 rpm, Torque: 180 nm / 132.8 ft lbs @ 6000 rpm
1969 Nissan Skyline 2000GTREngine: S20 Inline-6, Power: 119.3 kw / 160.0 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 176.26 nm / 130.0 ft lbs @ 5600 rpm
1987 Nissan Skyline 2000GTS-REngine: RB20DET-R Inline-6, Power: 156.6 kw / 210 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 245 nm / 180.7 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm
1973 Nissan Skyline H/T 2000GT-REngine: S20 Inline-6, Power: 119.3 kw / 160 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 177 nm / 130.5 ft lbs @ 5600 rpm
1990 Nissan 300ZX Twin TurboEngine: Turbocharged V6, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 383.7 nm / 283.0 ft lbs @ 3600 rpm
New Vehicles
Rolls Royce SUV to be called Cullinan
Everybody is building SUV's. Even Lamborghini recently launched the Urus, the sportiest 4x4 vehicle in the world. That after Bentley launched the Bentayga. ...
Everybody is building SUV's. Even Lamborghini recently launched the Urus, the sportiest 4x4 vehicle in the world. That after Bentley launched the Bentayga. ...
Concept Cars
Kia will debut on Indian market with the SP Concept
Kia understood quickly that in order to increase its sales in the Orient it has to be present in India, one of the markets with the biggest growth in ...
Kia understood quickly that in order to increase its sales in the Orient it has to be present in India, one of the markets with the biggest growth in ...
Custom Cars
MG3 receives new accessory pack in UK
MG tries to make the current MG3 more attractive this Christmas so is spicing up the range with some accessories. Whether you want some extra protection ...
MG tries to make the current MG3 more attractive this Christmas so is spicing up the range with some accessories. Whether you want some extra protection ...
Future Cars
Zenvo to launch new model in Geneva
Geneva Motor Show will host a lot of premieres, meaning we are going to see some new cars. But also some new supercars, from companies that are not so popular. ...
Geneva Motor Show will host a lot of premieres, meaning we are going to see some new cars. But also some new supercars, from companies that are not so popular. ...
Market News
Vauxhall Insignia reached 100.000 orders
It's on the market for less than a year and it already enjoys very good sales on the European market. Vauxhall and sister brand Opel, have reached the ...
It's on the market for less than a year and it already enjoys very good sales on the European market. Vauxhall and sister brand Opel, have reached the ...
Gadgets
Mercedes-Benz User Experience debuts in CES
In the future years, mercedes is going to invest more and more into its technology. To show us the progress of its laboratories, Mercedes-Benz unveiled ...
In the future years, mercedes is going to invest more and more into its technology. To show us the progress of its laboratories, Mercedes-Benz unveiled ...
Various News
Aston Martin launches 2018 Art of Living
While manufacturers like Ferrari and Lamborghini are organising experiences on ice or on the track for their clients, Aston Martin is going even further, ...
While manufacturers like Ferrari and Lamborghini are organising experiences on ice or on the track for their clients, Aston Martin is going even further, ...
Motorsports
David Coulthard won the 2018 Race of Champions
David Coulthard won the 2018 Race of Champions after defeating Petter Solberg, the former WRC champion. This year, Race of Champions was held at the King ...
David Coulthard won the 2018 Race of Champions after defeating Petter Solberg, the former WRC champion. This year, Race of Champions was held at the King ...
Videos
Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...