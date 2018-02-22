Nissan crossover and SUV sales reached record numbers in 2017

Nissan had a great year in 2017, with sales reaching new records. Part fo this success is due to one of the best strategies when it comes to SUV segment.





Nissan’s global crossover and SUV sales increased more than 12% in 2017 to more than 2 million vehicles, driven by the all-new Nissan Kicks small crossover, the Rogue, X-Trail and Qashqai compact models, a refreshed Armada full-size SUV and the INFINITI QX30 compact luxury crossover.





Nissan’s global crossover and SUV models increased nearly 13%, while INFINITI luxury crossovers and SUVs were up almost 9% in 2017. In total, Nissan increased global crossover and SUV volume by nearly 230,000 vehicles last year.





The Nissan Rogue, X-Trail and Qashqai platform mates generated more than 1.38 million sales worldwide in 2017, an increase of 10%, and ranked as Nissan’s No. 1 platform by volume.





At INFINITI, sales of the QX30 compact luxury crossover increased 97% in 2017 to almost 32,000 vehicles during its first full year on sale. The QX80 full-size SUV continued to gain momentum with more than 21,000 sales worldwide.





Overall, Nissan’s record crossover and SUV sales were led by a 94% improvement in Latin America and 16% improvements in both North America and China.













