Nissan Connect infotainment system launched on Qashqai
8 October 2018 17:26:09
|Tweet
Nissan is offering one of the most attractive line-up of SUV's in Europe, but even so its technology was not so up to date. Until now. Nissan’s all-new infotainment system with significantly enhanced functionality is now available in the Qashqai crossover.
New NissanConnect is an all-new advanced infotainment system which offers integration of the smartphone with the vehicle, plus the ability to download Over The Air (OTA) map and software updates. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included as standard on all grades except entry level Visia.
Users are encouraged to download an all-new app – called Door to Door Navigation – to their smartphone. This unlocks enhanced functionality, such as planning a route before they leave their home or office on their phone. Once complete, they can send the destination directly to the car to start route guidance the moment they’re behind the wheel.
New NissanConnect also features TomTom Premium Traffic, which provides highly accurate real-time traffic data to optimise travel time.
Access to New NissanConnect is via a seven-inch touch-screen head unit integrated centrally into the dashboard. It’s the same size as before, though now has fewer hard keys and a new multi-touch capability.
The instrument cluster display – located between the two dials directly in front of the driver – has also been redesigned to show additional information when receiving phone calls or SMS text messages. It also displays turn-by-turn route guidance.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2006 Nissan 350Z GT-S ConceptEngine: Aluminum VQ35DE V6, Power: 214.0 kw / 287 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 371.49 nm / 274 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm
2001 Nissan Alpha T ConceptEngine: V8, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhpN/A
2001 Nissan Crossbow ConceptEngine: V8N/AN/A
2008 Nissan Forum ConceptN/AN/AN/A
1985 Nissan Mid4 ConceptEngine: V6, Power: 145.4 kw / 195.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 277.0 nm / 204.3 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Nissan Navara Dark Sky Concept unveiled
Nissan is using its experience in the pick-up segment to develop new special editions for the current range. The most recent special edition was developed ...
Nissan is using its experience in the pick-up segment to develop new special editions for the current range. The most recent special edition was developed ...
Custom Cars
2019 Chevrolet Silverado High Country concept
Chevrolet wants to show its clients how easily they can customise the current Silverado models. So it used this year State Fair of Texas to introduce ...
Chevrolet wants to show its clients how easily they can customise the current Silverado models. So it used this year State Fair of Texas to introduce ...
Future Cars
Mercedes-Benz Vans launches the Vision URBANETIC concept
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Market News
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, record sales in 2017
Volkswagen is the biggest car group in Europe and that is also thanks to its commercial fleet success. In the 2017 fiscal year Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles ...
Volkswagen is the biggest car group in Europe and that is also thanks to its commercial fleet success. In the 2017 fiscal year Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles ...
Gadgets
Volkswagen announces partnership with Microsoft
Volkswagen skipped this year Paris Motor Show, but announced a very important partnership with one of the biggest technology players in the world: Microsoft. ...
Volkswagen skipped this year Paris Motor Show, but announced a very important partnership with one of the biggest technology players in the world: Microsoft. ...
Various News
Mazda rotary engine will be used as a range extender
Even though is one of the biggest fans of conventional engines, Mazda can't deny the hybrid and electric offensive of the auto industry. So it will have ...
Even though is one of the biggest fans of conventional engines, Mazda can't deny the hybrid and electric offensive of the auto industry. So it will have ...
Motorsports
BMW M235i Racing Cup gains Evo Pack and becomes M240i Racing Cup
A few years ago BMW has launch a special program for the VLN Endurance Championship at the Nürburgring. The German car manufacturer designed the a special ...
A few years ago BMW has launch a special program for the VLN Endurance Championship at the Nürburgring. The German car manufacturer designed the a special ...
Videos
This is the 2018 Ultimate drag race. And it is insane
The guys from Motor Trend have published the all-new 2018 Ultimate Drag Race contest. This year, the American writers have put face to face 12 competitiors. ...
The guys from Motor Trend have published the all-new 2018 Ultimate Drag Race contest. This year, the American writers have put face to face 12 competitiors. ...