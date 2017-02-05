Nissan and BMW partner to offer fast charging stations in US

In order to be one of the biggest car company when it comes to electric cars, you also have to invest in infrastructure. And BMW and Nissan understood that and joined forces. This time with EVgo, the nation’s largest public DC Fast charging network, to increase public access to DC Fast charging stations across the US, with an additional 174 locations in 33 states now available to all EV owners in those markets, and over 50 more planned to be installed in 2017, supported by the partnership.





The EVgo’s expansive fast charging network now totals 668 dual­port DC Fast charging stations installed and available to all EV drivers across the United States, with access to new chargers continually growing. This expansion, designed to support Nissan LEAF and BMW i3 customers and to promote increased adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) nationwide, builds on the 120 dual­port DC Fast chargers that BMW and Nissan announced together in December 2015.





BMW and Nissan want to grant greater access to public DC Fast charging across the US, in response to increasing demand from EV drivers in a growing number of cities for access to conveniently located fast charging options – to travel even farther with ease.





Each location offers a dual 50 kW DC Fast charging station with both CHAdeMO and SAE Combo (CCS) connectors, serving owners of both Nissan LEAF and BMW i3 electric cars, as well as all EV drivers in the U.S. whose vehicles ­ regardless of brand ­ are equipped with quick­charge ports. These 50 kW stations can charge EVs from Nissan and BMW up to 80 percent in about 25­30 minutes, as compared to the longer time required to recharge at a Level 2 (240V) charger, currently the most commonly available public charging station.





Nissan LEAF owners can find these chargers using the Nissan LEAF EZ­Charge smartphone app. BMW i3 drivers can easily locate the charging stations with ConnectedDrive in the vehicle, using either the in­vehicle Navigation or the BMW ConnectedApp.













