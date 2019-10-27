Next Volkswagen Touareg will get an R versions with PHEV

Back in 2018, Volkswagen unveiled the all-new generation Touareg big SUV. The third generation of the biggest SUV sold in Europe was unveiled in China.





The new Touareg managed to get lots of customers thanks to the diesel V6 engines which are delivering 231 HP or 286 horsepower. There is also a new V8 4.0 liter petrol unit rated at 421 horsepower.





But now we have an interesting news for you. The German car manufacturer will develop an R version of the SUV and it will be hybrid. More specific, the car will feature a plug-in hybrid system which is said to deliver great performance.





According to the German car manufacturer, the new Touareg R PHEV (plug-in hybrid) will be unveiled in 2020, while the deliveries are expected to start in 2021.

