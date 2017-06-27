Next generation Nissan Leaf to feature ProPilot
27 June 2017 17:48:02
Nissan announced earlier this year that the new and redesigned Qashqai will feature the ProPilot function. Europe's most popular crossover will not be the only one gifted with the new ProPilot. The autonomous system will also be offered on the new generation Leaf.
Nissan's driver-assistance technology that reduces the hassle of stop-and-go highway driving supports drivers by helping control acceleration, braking and steering during single-lane driving on the highway.
In the coming years, Nissan's ProPilot technology will offer increasing levels of autonomy, with the system eventually able to navigate city intersections. Set to help make driving more secure and more enjoyable, ProPILOT Assist is part of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the company's blueprint for transforming how cars are driven, powered and integrated into society.
By launching the Leaf, the world's first mass-market electric vehicle, Nissan established itself as a pioneer in the EV movement. Today the Nissan Leaf is the world's best-selling electric vehicle with more than 270,000 sold worldwide.
