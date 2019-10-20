New teaser video for the first Mazda electric model

Mazda is planning its first fully electric model. According to the Japanese car manufacturer, the car will be a SUV witch will come with an original design an with an “uncompromisingly simple” overall form and a “coupe-like cabin.”





In order to keep the fans informed, Mazda has decided to publish a new teaser video with the upcoming model. This time we get the chance to see some exterior details.





The first electric model developed by Mazda will be officially unveiled on 23rd October during the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show. According to some rumors, the new model will come with only one electric motor which will be able to deliver around 140 horsepower.





The battery pack will have a 35.5 kWh capacity and it will be able to suport about 250 kilometers of range. With all the details about the new Mazda electric model we will come one 23rd October.

Tags: electric suv, mazda, mazda electric model, mazda electric suv

Posted in Mazda, New Vehicles