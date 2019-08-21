New teaser pictures with the upcoming Nissan Juke

Nissan has published some new teaser pictures with the upcoming generation Juke. The second generation of the SUV will be unveiled during this fall on September 3rd and it will showcased during the Frankfurt Motor Show.





The new pictures were taken with a car completly camouflaged but we can see some exterior design details. As you can imagine, the front part of the car follows the footsteps of the X-Trail, but with some funky details.





The new Nissan Juke will be built on the CMF-B platform and it will come with the same engine line-up as the new Renault Captur. Customers will be able to chose from a 1.0 liter TCe and 1.33 liter TCe petrol engines but also a 1.5 diesel unit.





According to some rumors, there are some chances to also see a Juke with the 1.6 liter petrol unit and about 200 horsepower. Sales of the new car are scheduled to begin in early 2020.

