Home » News » Nissan » New teaser pictures with the upcoming Nissan Juke

New teaser pictures with the upcoming Nissan Juke

21 August 2019 05:25:19

Nissan has published some new teaser pictures with the upcoming generation Juke. The second generation of the SUV will be unveiled during this fall on September 3rd and it will showcased during the Frankfurt Motor Show. 

The new pictures were taken with a car completly camouflaged but we can see some exterior design details. As you can imagine, the front part of the car follows the footsteps of the X-Trail, but with some funky details. 

New teaser pictures with the upcoming Nissan Juke
New teaser pictures with the upcoming Nissan Juke Photos
The new Nissan Juke will be built on the CMF-B platform and it will come with the same engine line-up as the new Renault Captur. Customers will be able to chose from a 1.0 liter TCe and 1.33 liter TCe petrol engines but also a 1.5 diesel unit. 

According to some rumors, there are some chances to also see a Juke with the 1.6 liter petrol unit and about 200 horsepower. Sales of the new car are scheduled to begin in early 2020.

Tags: , , ,

Posted in Nissan, New Vehicles

New teaser pictures with the upcoming Nissan Juke Photos (3 photos)
  • New teaser pictures with the upcoming Nissan Juke
  • New teaser pictures with the upcoming Nissan Juke
  • New teaser pictures with the upcoming Nissan Juke

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Peugeot 208 and e-208 ready to be ordered in UK

    Peugeot 208 and e-208 ready to be ordered in UK

  2. Alpine 110S available in the UK

    Alpine 110S available in the UK

  3. McLaren launches its first luggage set

    McLaren launches its first luggage set

  4.  
  5. Opel Corsa-e is the first electric rally car

    Opel Corsa-e is the first electric rally car

  6. Mercedes-Benz EQV officially unveiled

    Mercedes-Benz EQV officially unveiled

  7. Citroen C3 will be revised this fall

    Citroen C3 will be revised this fall

Related Specs

  1. 1984 Nissan 300ZX

    Engine: V6, Power: 165.5 kw / 221.9 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 268.5 nm / 198.0 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm

  2. 1990 Nissan 300ZX Twin Turbo

    Engine: Turbocharged V6, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 383.7 nm / 283.0 ft lbs @ 3600 rpm

  3. 2002 Nissan 350Z

    Engine: Aluminum VQ35DE V6, Power: 214.0 kw / 287 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 371.49 nm / 274 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm

  4. 2006 Nissan 350Z GT-S Concept

    Engine: Aluminum VQ35DE V6, Power: 214.0 kw / 287 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 371.49 nm / 274 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm

  5. 2004 Nissan 350Z Roadster

    Engine: V6N/AN/A

New Vehicles

Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UKHyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...

Concept Cars

BMW 4 Series Concept car might be unveiled next month in FrankfurtBMW 4 Series Concept car might be unveiled next month in Frankfurt
BMW is working on a new generation 4 Series model. Until now we have seen some interesting spy pictures take during the tests around the Nurburgring. ...

Custom Cars

ABT Cupra Ateca offers more powerABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...

Future Cars

McLaren Ultimate Series model to debut in Pebble BeachMcLaren Ultimate Series model to debut in Pebble Beach
Not only Aston Martin is announcing great supercars for the US market. Another UK manufacturer is ready to set a world premiere across the Ocean. An all-new ...

Market News

Current Seat Leon, best sold generation everCurrent Seat Leon, best sold generation ever
On the edge of bankruptcy just five years ago, Seat is now booming and enjoys good sales. The current generation Leon is one of the cars that helped Seat ...

Gadgets

Volvo and Uber launch their self-driving carVolvo and Uber launch their self-driving car
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...

Various News

Fiat Mirafiori plant celebrates 80 years anniversaryFiat Mirafiori plant celebrates 80 years anniversary
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...

Motorsports

Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - First test runVolkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - First test run
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...

Videos

VIDEO: Top 5 Mercedes-AMG featuresVIDEO: Top 5 Mercedes-AMG features
Mercedes-AMG has published a special video that features a five must-have features. Number five is drift mode which sends some extra power to the rear wheels. ...
Copyright CarSession.com