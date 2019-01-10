Home » News » Porsche » New record sales for Porsche in 2018. Macan was the most thriving model in terms of volume
New record sales for Porsche in 2018. Macan was the most thriving model in terms of volume
10 January 2019 13:12:57
|Tweet
Last year, Porsche managed to deliver 256,255 vehicles around the world which means a new record for the German car manufacturer. We are talking about a 4% incresea in total deliveries compared to 2017.
The most thriving model in terms of volume was the Macan SUV. Last year, Porsche delivered 86,021 Macan units, 11% less than 2017. The second most sold vehicle in Porsche line-up was another SUV: the Cayenne. In 2018, Porsche sold 71,458 units, a rose with 12% compared to 2017.
The last position of the podium was achieved by Porsche Panamera (38,443 units) who rose by 38% compared to 2017. Last year, Porsche also delivered 35,573 units of 911 sports car and another 24,750 units of 718 Boxster/Cayman.
The biggest market for Porsche in 2018 was China with 80,108 units delivered in total (+12%). USA was the second largest market for Porsche with 57,202 (+3%) vehichle delivered in 2018.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
2020 Ford Explorer updates detailed
Urus helps Lamborghini achieve historic sales in 2018
Mercedes-Benz EQC made US debut at CES Las Vegas
-
BMW Designworks and North Face introduce the new Futurelight Camper
This is the all-new 2020 Porsche 911 Cabriolet
Toyota Supra teaser again. The sports car will be unveiled next week
Related Specs
1962 Porsche 356B Carrera 2Engine: Flat 4, Power: 113.3 kw / 151.9 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 177.6 nm / 131.0 ft lbs @ 4600 rpm
1963 Porsche 356B Carrera 2000 GS/GTEngine: Type 587 Boxer-4, Power: 96.9 kw / 130 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 161.3 nm / 119 ft lbs @ 4600 rpm
1964 Porsche 356C Carrera 2Engine: Flat 4, Power: 65.6 kw / 88.0 bhp @ 5200 rpm, Torque: 122.0 nm / 90.0 ft lbs @ 3600 rpm
1969 Porsche 908/2 SpyderEngine: Boxer-8, Power: 261.0 kw / 350 bhp @ 8500 rpmN/A
1969 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7Engine: Air-Cooled Flat 6 w/Dry Sump Lubrication, Power: 156.6 kw / 210.0 bhp @ 6300 rpm, Torque: 254.89 nm / 188 ft lbs @ 5100 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Toyota unveils P4 Automated Driving Concept
Toyota is conducting intensive tests for its autonomous cars. The technology is there and is developing fast, so Toyota wants to see how it performs in ...
Toyota is conducting intensive tests for its autonomous cars. The technology is there and is developing fast, so Toyota wants to see how it performs in ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Mercedes-Benz Vans launches the Vision URBANETIC concept
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Market News
Seat achieved record sales in 2018
Seat had a magnificent 2018, with sales that exceeded expectations and brought more clients into showrooms. Globally, SEAT sold a total of 517,600 vehicles, ...
Seat had a magnificent 2018, with sales that exceeded expectations and brought more clients into showrooms. Globally, SEAT sold a total of 517,600 vehicles, ...
Gadgets
Harman launches a technology to improve in-car phone conversations
Talking on the phone in car is quite a challenge for some volume cars, that don't offer very good sound quality for conversations. Harman is the biggest ...
Talking on the phone in car is quite a challenge for some volume cars, that don't offer very good sound quality for conversations. Harman is the biggest ...
Various News
Ford issued an urgent recall for 2006 Ranger
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...
Motorsports
Rally driver Esapekka Lappi joins Sebastien Ogier at Citroen
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Videos
Video: Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe facelift spied with little camo
A few months ago, Mercedes-Benz published its roadmap for 2019. In those drawing we didn't see anything about the GLC facelift but the start of 2019 has ...
A few months ago, Mercedes-Benz published its roadmap for 2019. In those drawing we didn't see anything about the GLC facelift but the start of 2019 has ...