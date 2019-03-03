New Peugeot e-208 is first electric model in brands history
3 March 2019 15:45:38
Along the new and conventional 208, Peugeot also made a big step towards electrification with the introduction of the new e-208, its first electric car.
With a 100kW electric motor and a 50kWh battery producing a range of up to 211 miles according to WLTP procedures, the all-new 100% electric PEUGEOT e-208 comes with three driving modes: Eco, to optimise range, Normal, optimising comfort, and Sport, allowing the driver to prioritise performance. The battery is covered by an 8 year, 100,000 mile manufacturer warranty.
Distributed under the floor plan of the all-new PEUGEOT 208, the 220L battery is positioned to allow maximum interior space and boot space to be maintained, matching the capacities of the petrol and diesel versions.
Three charging methods are available for the all-new PEUGEOT e-208:
Charging from a domestic plug: The e-208 charges using a classic domestic plug in 20+ hours for a complete charge
Accelerated charge at home: The e-208 can be charged more quickly and safely from a dedicated charging point which takes approximately 8 hours for a full charge.
Rapid recharging at a public terminal: 80% of the vehicle charge can be obtained in 30 minutes from a 100kW charging station. Rapid chargers can be found at most motorway service stations and are being progressively installed across the UK
Alongside the options to charge through these conventional means, the all-new PEUGEOT e-208 allows drivers to remotely activate the charging of their car via the Connected 3D Navigation colour touchscreen or by using the MyPeugeot smartphone app.
The MyPeugeot smartphone app can also be used to pre-programme the car’s heating, air conditioning and windscreen defrosting.
