New Mercedes-Benz Marco Polo available in the UK

Along the new and improved V-Class, Mercedes-Benz also introduced in UK the Marco Polo variant, dedicated to all those Mercedes-Benz fans who like camping in an expensive van.





The Marco Polo Horizon campervan starts at £52,405 - £56,595 for the V 220 d and V 300 d – while the fully-equipped Marco Polo is priced from £57,550 for the V 220 d and £61,740 for the V 300 d.





The Sport Marco Polo Horizon comes as standard with manual pop-up roof with a two-seater bed; THERMATIC three-zone automatic climate control; three-seater luxury couch with bed extension; EASY-PACK tailgate; swivelling heated comfort driver and front passenger seats including armrests; spilt tailgate; and tinted rear windows.





The AMG Line Marco Polo Horizon features all of the above Sport equipment and adds AMG spoiler lip on bumper; sports suspension; AMG bodystyling; chrome bumper strip on rear bumper; front bumper with chrome trim elements and chrome applications; and carbon-look dash, door and side trims.





The Sport Marco Polo comes as standard with an easy-up electric pop-up roof with a two-seater bed; kitchenette with refrigerator box, gas hob with two burners and a sink; two-seater luxury couch with bed extension; external connections for power and fresh water; diesel auxiliary night air heater; camping table and two chairs in a fabric bag; and yacht wood flooring in rear compartment.





The AMG Line Marco Polo adds AMG sports pedals; 19-inch seven-twin-spoke alloy wheels; AMG bodystyling; AMG spoiler lip on tailgate; metallic paint; sports suspension; and chrome bumper strip on rear bumper.













