New Mercedes-Benz GLS US pricing announced
12 June 2019 17:36:52
Mercedes is going strong on the big SUV market, after BMW launched the X7 and promissed to target the supremacy of the Benz.
The all new Mercedes-Benz GLS is the S-Class among SUVs, combining technology and levels of standard equipment with comfort for up to 7 passengers. For the first time, the new generation GLS is available with a 6-seat option configuration that includes Captain's Chairs. Customers will now have the choice of either a three-seat rear bench seat or two individual seats with armrests in the second row. With larger dimensions and more comfort than ever before, the Mercedes-Benz GLS offers three fully electrically adjustable seat rows, giving all passengers a generous amount of space.
Starting from $75,200, the new GLS 450 4MATIC boasts additional standard equipment, a new 3.0L Inline-6 Turbo engine with EQ Boost and the latest technological innovations from Mercedes-Benz.
The new GLS benefits from a progressive interior design that includes a new-generation steering wheel with Touch Control Buttons, two grab handles on the center console, a widescreen dual display with a 12.3" Digital Instrument Cluster and 12.3" multimedia display with touchscreen, a new-generation Touchpad in the center console, and new 64-Color Ambient Lighting.
Popular options on the previous-generation GLS, such as the Premium Package (including Blind Spot Assist, Smartphone Integration, Navigation, SIRIUS XM Satellite Radio, Multi-color ambient lighting and KEYLESS-GO), the Lighting Package (Active LED Headlamps and Adaptive High beam Assist) and the Parking Assist Package (Active Parking Assist and Surround View Camera), are now all standard.
As the only system of its kind on the market, the E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL active suspension paired with the 48-volt technology offers suspension comfort, handling and a high degree of off-road capability. The GLS features the latest generation of Mercedes-Benz driver assistance systems lending support to the driver in various situations. Additionally, the new variable 4MATIC system ensures great agility on the road and strong performance off the beaten track, allowing the driver to have confidence behind the wheel in any terrain.
The Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 4MATIC features a new in-line six-cylinder engine, intelligently electrified with 48-volt technology and an Integrated Starter Generator (ISG). The ISG is responsible for hybrid functions such as EQ Boost and energy recuperation, allowing for fuel savings that were previously only possible with high- voltage hybrid technology. This sophisticated yet powerful engine produces 362 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque, with a further 184 lb-ft of torque and 21 hp available via EQ Boost over short periods.
