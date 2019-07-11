New Mercedes-Benz CLA45 AMG detailed
11 July 2019 05:09:36
Mercedes is ready to dominate the compact class with another performance oriented CLA, based on the new generation of the car. The CLA 45 is powered by the newly developed M139 2.0-liter engine, the world's most powerful turbocharged four-cylinder manufactured for series production. With 382 hp in the CLA 45, it boasts more power than its predecessor.
Maximum torque has also increased to 354 lb-ft. The new highly efficient powerpack is produced on an innovative production line in Affalterbach, using the "One Man, One Engine" principle.
In the CLA 45, the sprint from zero to 60 mph passes in record time: (in an estimated 4.0 seconds). The top speed is electronically limited to 155 mph. With the optional AMG Driver's Package, the top speed can also be increased to 168 mph.
Apart from its performance figures, the new engine impresses with its immediate response. To this end, the torque curve was carefully balanced ("torque shaping"): The maximum torque of 354 lb-ft is available within a range of 4750 - 5000 rpm. With this configuration, the AMG engineers have achieved a power delivery akin to a naturally aspirated engine. The engine developers were able to realize a dynamically increasing torque curve in the lower engine speed range, thereby improving throttle response. The increasing torque at higher rpm makes the engine more free-revving. Moreover, the high maximum engine speed (up to 7200 rpm) emphasizes the engine's sporty character.
Two round twin tailpipes (3.2 in diameter) and a wide rear bumper characterize the rear view. The slim two-piece rear taillights emphasize this impression of width at the rear. The diffuser with four vertical fins contributes to better aero- performance - it is extended forward at the center of the vehicle, making it work more effectively. The lip spoiler in vehicle color on the trunk lid enhances the effect.
Unlike the transversely installed four-cylinder in the 35 models or the preceding model, the new engine is rotated around its vertical axis by 180 degrees. This means that the turbocharger and the exhaust manifold are now positioned at the rear, on the side of the firewall when viewed from behind. The intake system is therefore positioned at the front.
The 8-speed AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 8G dual-clutch transmission also contributes to the agile and dynamic character. The gear ratios have been configured so that the driver experiences very spontaneous acceleration in all speed ranges, combined with fast shifting and optimum connections when shifting up. Depending on the selected AMG DYNAMIC SELECT driving mode, the driver receives a specific drive configuration with different accelerator and gearshift characteristics.
