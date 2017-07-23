New Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 will ditch the 5.5 liter engine

Mercedes-Benz is working on a new GLE generation. The Germans are also developing a new AMG version. According to Autocar, the new hotter variant of the German SUV will ditch the current 5.5 liter engine in favour of the 4.0 liter twin-turbo V8 unit.





The decision is simple: the current V8 5.5 liter is not more powerful or fuel efficient than the 4.0 liter unit. As you already know, this engine is fitted on various model and it can deliver 612 horsepower and 850 Nm peak of torque.





Also, the new generation Mercedes-Benz GLE will come with new aerodynamic accessories, a tweaked chassis and firmer suspensions. Bigger brakes are also on the list with some great improvements throughout the cabin.





According to some rumors, the new generation Mercedes-Benz GLE will be unveiled in 2018. The AMG versions will be revealed shortly after. The same rumors are indicating a new GLE Coupe as well.

Source: Autocar