New Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 will ditch the 5.5 liter engine
23 July 2017 04:11:59
|Tweet
Mercedes-Benz is working on a new GLE generation. The Germans are also developing a new AMG version. According to Autocar, the new hotter variant of the German SUV will ditch the current 5.5 liter engine in favour of the 4.0 liter twin-turbo V8 unit.
The decision is simple: the current V8 5.5 liter is not more powerful or fuel efficient than the 4.0 liter unit. As you already know, this engine is fitted on various model and it can deliver 612 horsepower and 850 Nm peak of torque.
Also, the new generation Mercedes-Benz GLE will come with new aerodynamic accessories, a tweaked chassis and firmer suspensions. Bigger brakes are also on the list with some great improvements throughout the cabin.
According to some rumors, the new generation Mercedes-Benz GLE will be unveiled in 2018. The AMG versions will be revealed shortly after. The same rumors are indicating a new GLE Coupe as well.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Lamborghini Huracan conquered the Transfagarasan Highway
2018 BMW i3 version could have a 60 percent increase of range
2018 Infiniti Q50 priced from 34.200 USD
-
New Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 will ditch the 5.5 liter engine
Buick has officially unveiled the all-new Regal GS
2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class is here - Official pictures and details
Related Specs
2008 Mercedes-Benz C 63 AMGEngine: V8, Power: 340.8 kw / 457 bhp @ 6800 rpm, Torque: 600 nm / 442.5 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
2008 Mercedes-Benz C 63 AMG EstateEngine: V8, Power: 340.8 kw / 457 bhp @ 6800 rpm, Torque: 600 nm / 442.5 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
2007 Mercedes-Benz CL 63 AMGEngine: V8, Power: 391.5 kw / 525 bhp @ 6800 rpm, Torque: 630 nm / 464.7 ft lbs @ 5200 rpm
2003 Mercedes-Benz CL 65 AMGEngine: V12, Power: 456.4 kw / 612 bhp @ 4800 rpm, Torque: 1000 nm / 737.6 ft lbs @ 2000 rpm
2008 Mercedes-Benz CL 65 AMGEngine: 60 Degree V12, Power: 456.4 kw / 612 bhp, Torque: 1000 nm / 737.6 ft lbs
New Vehicles
This is the new 2018 BMW X3
BMW has launched the new 2018 BMW X3. The model comes with minor exterior modifications, great interior improvements and a special edition. ...
BMW has launched the new 2018 BMW X3. The model comes with minor exterior modifications, great interior improvements and a special edition. ...
Concept Cars
Skoda Element concept is an electric buggy
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F Pace Design Edition sold for 102500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Nissan previews the new ProPILOT Park in the future Leaf
The best sold electric car in the world is also going to be the most advanced electric car in the world when the new generation arrives. Nissan will soon ...
The best sold electric car in the world is also going to be the most advanced electric car in the world when the new generation arrives. Nissan will soon ...
Market News
Best May in the history of Skoda
As its parent Volkswagen, Skoda is enjoying very good sales with deliveries increased by 2.4% to 99,000 units in May (May 2016: 96,700 vehicles), making ...
As its parent Volkswagen, Skoda is enjoying very good sales with deliveries increased by 2.4% to 99,000 units in May (May 2016: 96,700 vehicles), making ...
Gadgets
Volvo, Autoliv and Nvidia partner for developing autonomous cars
Developing self driving cars is a real challenge for current automakers, especially when it comes to high level of autonomous driving. Many of current ...
Developing self driving cars is a real challenge for current automakers, especially when it comes to high level of autonomous driving. Many of current ...
Various News
New Ingenium engine - 2.0 petrol 300 horsepower
Jaguar has launched a new Ingenium engine. We are talking about a new 2.0 liter petrol unit that can deliver 300 horsepower and 400 Nm peak of torque. ...
Jaguar has launched a new Ingenium engine. We are talking about a new 2.0 liter petrol unit that can deliver 300 horsepower and 400 Nm peak of torque. ...
Motorsports
Michael Fassbender is now a racer
Actor Michael Fassbender has thrown away the Magneto costume and put in a Rosso Cosa and white overall for a recent race hold at Mazda Raceway Laguna ...
Actor Michael Fassbender has thrown away the Magneto costume and put in a Rosso Cosa and white overall for a recent race hold at Mazda Raceway Laguna ...
Videos
BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...