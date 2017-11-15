New Mazda6 - Official pictures

Mazda has published the first two pictures with the upcoming Mazda6. The flagship model will be officially showcased during the Los Angeles Motor Show, later this month.





The powertrain line-up includes the SKYACTIV-G 2.5-litre direct injection petrol engine with a cylinder deactivation system that seamlessly switches between four and two-cylinder operation to further improve real-world fuel efficiency at no cost to performance. The turbocharged SKYACTIV-G 2.5T petrol engine that debuted with the Mazda CX-9 crossover SUV, meanwhile, will also be added to the range of powertrains offered in North America.





As for the styling, designers have enhanced the feeling of quality inside and outside the new Mazda6, adding maturity and composure to its award-winning look. An even wider range of advanced i-ACTIVSENSE safety technology is available to help the driver identify potential risks and reduce the likelihood of damage or injury. Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC) can now bring the car to a standing stop and take off again when the preceding vehicle pulls away. The new Mazda6 also adds the carmaker’s latest 360° View Monitor.

Tags: 2018 mazda6, mazda6

