New Land Rover Defender completes some new testing in Kenya

9 June 2019 05:23:10

Land Rover is preparing a new generation of Defender. Until now, the British car manufacturer published some shots which were taken during the first million kilometer tests. 

A few weeks ago, the new Defender started a new test programme in Kenya with the guys from Tusk Trust. Together with the British non-profit organization, the new off-roader was used across the 14,000-hectare Borana Conservancy by wildlife managers to support some operations.

With the help of the new Defender, the managers managed to track the animals and also tooks some supplies in some difficult regions. And the Defender did it thanks to the off-road ability. 

As you already know, the new Defender will come with a slightly revised exterior, with a more modern interior and with the same off-road capabilites as we already know. 

Copyright CarSession.com