New Kia Ceed GT official info

We just got used with the new generation Kia Ceed and the SOuth korean manufacturer readies another premiere. During this year Paris MOtor Show, Kia will present to the public the all new Ceed GT.





Just as a reminder, the original cee’d GT and pro_cee’d GT were launched in 2013, representing the first ever performance hatchbacks from a Korean brand. The Ceed GT picks up where its predecessors left off.





For the first time in a performance hatchback from Kia, the Ceed GT will be available with an optional seven-speed Dual-Clutch Transmission, in addition to the standard six-speed manual gearbox.





The Ceed GT features a sporty exterior design to differentiate it visually from other models in the Ceed range. At the front, the Ceed GT has a new front bumper design, incorporating larger air intakes and gloss black trim along the base. The honeycomb grille pattern is also embedded with subtle red highlights.





In profile, it is finished with a glossy chrome window surround and features more substantial side sills, finished in gloss black and red. The standard 18-inch aluminium alloy wheels feature a new castellated centre cap finished in red, and house red brake calipers. At 135 mm, the ride height is reduced by 5 mm over other Ceed and Ceed Sportswagon variants, making it appear more planted on the road.





The Ceed GT will be available across Europe in a choice of eight paint finishes, with its own unique 18-inch alloy wheel design.





Producing 204 ps at a 6,000 rpm peak, the 1.6-litre T-GDi engine continues to provide maximum torque of 265 Nm available across a wide 1,500-to-4,500 rpm rev range.





The Ceed GT is paired with a six-speed manual transmission as standard. In response to customer demand across Europe, Kia’s seven-speed Dual-Clutch Transmission is also available for the first time in the brand’s performance hatch.





The Drive Mode Select system – available with the new seven-speed double-clutch transmission – enables owners to tailor their driving experience. Switching between Normal and Sport mode, Drive Mode Select alters the level of effort required to steer the car, and subtly changes the character of the powertrain.





The Ceed GT and ProCeed GT will enter production in November at Kia’s Žilina production facility in Slovakia, alongside the Ceed, ProCeed and Ceed Sportswagon.





Available exclusively to European drivers, sales will commence in the first quarter of 2019. The Ceed GT will be covered by Kia’s industry-leading 7-Year, 100,000-mile warranty as standard.













