New Kia Ceed GT official info
16 September 2018 10:25:32
|Tweet
We just got used with the new generation Kia Ceed and the SOuth korean manufacturer readies another premiere. During this year Paris MOtor Show, Kia will present to the public the all new Ceed GT.
Just as a reminder, the original cee’d GT and pro_cee’d GT were launched in 2013, representing the first ever performance hatchbacks from a Korean brand. The Ceed GT picks up where its predecessors left off.
For the first time in a performance hatchback from Kia, the Ceed GT will be available with an optional seven-speed Dual-Clutch Transmission, in addition to the standard six-speed manual gearbox.
The Ceed GT features a sporty exterior design to differentiate it visually from other models in the Ceed range. At the front, the Ceed GT has a new front bumper design, incorporating larger air intakes and gloss black trim along the base. The honeycomb grille pattern is also embedded with subtle red highlights.
In profile, it is finished with a glossy chrome window surround and features more substantial side sills, finished in gloss black and red. The standard 18-inch aluminium alloy wheels feature a new castellated centre cap finished in red, and house red brake calipers. At 135 mm, the ride height is reduced by 5 mm over other Ceed and Ceed Sportswagon variants, making it appear more planted on the road.
The Ceed GT will be available across Europe in a choice of eight paint finishes, with its own unique 18-inch alloy wheel design.
Producing 204 ps at a 6,000 rpm peak, the 1.6-litre T-GDi engine continues to provide maximum torque of 265 Nm available across a wide 1,500-to-4,500 rpm rev range.
The Ceed GT is paired with a six-speed manual transmission as standard. In response to customer demand across Europe, Kia’s seven-speed Dual-Clutch Transmission is also available for the first time in the brand’s performance hatch.
The Drive Mode Select system – available with the new seven-speed double-clutch transmission – enables owners to tailor their driving experience. Switching between Normal and Sport mode, Drive Mode Select alters the level of effort required to steer the car, and subtly changes the character of the powertrain.
The Ceed GT and ProCeed GT will enter production in November at Kia’s Žilina production facility in Slovakia, alongside the Ceed, ProCeed and Ceed Sportswagon.
Available exclusively to European drivers, sales will commence in the first quarter of 2019. The Ceed GT will be covered by Kia’s industry-leading 7-Year, 100,000-mile warranty as standard.
New Kia Ceed GT official info Photos (2 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2007 Kia Kue ConceptEngine: V8, Power: 298.3 kw / 400 bhp, Torque: 542.33 nm / 400 ft lbs
2004 Kia Sport Concept CarN/A, Power: 149.1 kw / 200 bhpN/A
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Infiniti Prototype 10 revealed at Pebble Beach Concours dElegance
After a long series of teasers, Infiniti finally unveiled the new Prototype 10 during this year Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. The concept represents ...
After a long series of teasers, Infiniti finally unveiled the new Prototype 10 during this year Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. The concept represents ...
Custom Cars
Rolls Royce Privacy Suite introduced in China
Rolls Royce builds the most luxurious cars on the plant. We all know that. In order to provide also the isolation feel some of its clients needs, Rolls ...
Rolls Royce builds the most luxurious cars on the plant. We all know that. In order to provide also the isolation feel some of its clients needs, Rolls ...
Future Cars
Mercedes-Benz Vans launches the Vision URBANETIC concept
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Market News
BMW achieves record sales in first six months of 2017
They lost the crown in the premium segment last year, but now they are doing all they can to get it back. BMW managed to achieve record sales in the first ...
They lost the crown in the premium segment last year, but now they are doing all they can to get it back. BMW managed to achieve record sales in the first ...
Gadgets
BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant available starting 2019
BMW is ready to follow Mercedes in personal assistance technology. After the Stuttgart-based manufacturer launched the Hey Mercedes assistant, now BMW ...
BMW is ready to follow Mercedes in personal assistance technology. After the Stuttgart-based manufacturer launched the Hey Mercedes assistant, now BMW ...
Various News
Herbert Diess is the new Volkswagen brand chief
The Volkswagen Group has a new CEO. The former Matthias Mueller will be replaced by Herbert Diess. Along with announcing the new CEO, Volkswagen Group ...
The Volkswagen Group has a new CEO. The former Matthias Mueller will be replaced by Herbert Diess. Along with announcing the new CEO, Volkswagen Group ...
Motorsports
Aston Martin Vantage GTE will compete this weekend at Spa
Last year, Aston Martin published the first pictures and details with the all-new Vantage GTE. The model is design to compete on racetracks and it will ...
Last year, Aston Martin published the first pictures and details with the all-new Vantage GTE. The model is design to compete on racetracks and it will ...
Videos
The next generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class caught in traffic
Mercedes-Benz is working on a new generation S-Class. The German limousine is scheduled to debut in 2019 while the commercial launch is set for 2020. ...
Mercedes-Benz is working on a new generation S-Class. The German limousine is scheduled to debut in 2019 while the commercial launch is set for 2020. ...