New Jeep Gladiator to make European debut at Camp Jeep

Last year, Camp Jeep, an event dedicated to Jeep fans, hosted the official unveil of the new generation Wrangler on the European continent. This year, the Camp Jeep event will take place in Italy, in the famous town of San Martino di Castrozza and will host the reveal of the new Gladiator.





Three days of thrilling adventures are in store for participants of Camp Jeep 2019. They will have the opportunity to test drive the entire range of Jeep SUVs, put their Jeep model’s legendary capability to the test around an array of off-road courses and join in several activities, including live music concerts and entertainment for children.





On the backdrop of the Dolomites, it will be an adventure in the best ’Jeep Jamboree’ style, the most classic of American gatherings dedicated to 4x4 driving. A format which inspires 30 or more of these get-togethers every year from California to Maine, from Arizona to Tennessee. This American tradition has been renewed in Europe since 2014.





The undisputed star of this year’s edition will be the new Jeep Gladiator. First revealed to the world at the Los Angeles Motor Show in late 2018, the new Jeep Gladiator marks the return of the brand to the pick-up truck segment.





Manufactured at the Toledo Supplier Park in Toledo, Ohio, the new Jeep Gladiator arrives in Jeep showrooms in the United States this spring. Its launch across the EMEA Region (Europe, Middle East and Africa) will be in 2020, although the vehicle’s introduction into the UK has not yet been confirmed.













Tags: jeep, jeep gladiator, jeep gladiator reveal, jeep gladiator europe, camp jeep, camp jeep 2019

Posted in Jeep, New Vehicles