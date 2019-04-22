New Jeep Gladiator to make European debut at Camp Jeep
22 April 2019 17:46:52
|Tweet
Last year, Camp Jeep, an event dedicated to Jeep fans, hosted the official unveil of the new generation Wrangler on the European continent. This year, the Camp Jeep event will take place in Italy, in the famous town of San Martino di Castrozza and will host the reveal of the new Gladiator.
Three days of thrilling adventures are in store for participants of Camp Jeep 2019. They will have the opportunity to test drive the entire range of Jeep SUVs, put their Jeep model’s legendary capability to the test around an array of off-road courses and join in several activities, including live music concerts and entertainment for children.
On the backdrop of the Dolomites, it will be an adventure in the best ’Jeep Jamboree’ style, the most classic of American gatherings dedicated to 4x4 driving. A format which inspires 30 or more of these get-togethers every year from California to Maine, from Arizona to Tennessee. This American tradition has been renewed in Europe since 2014.
The undisputed star of this year’s edition will be the new Jeep Gladiator. First revealed to the world at the Los Angeles Motor Show in late 2018, the new Jeep Gladiator marks the return of the brand to the pick-up truck segment.
Manufactured at the Toledo Supplier Park in Toledo, Ohio, the new Jeep Gladiator arrives in Jeep showrooms in the United States this spring. Its launch across the EMEA Region (Europe, Middle East and Africa) will be in 2020, although the vehicle’s introduction into the UK has not yet been confirmed.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2005 Jeep GladiatorEngine: Inline-4 TurbodieselN/AN/A
2002 Jeep Compass ConceptEngine: V6, Power: 156.6 kw / 210.0 bhp, Torque: 318.62 nm / 235.0 ft lbs
2005 Jeep HurricaneEngine: Twin Hemi V8s, Power: 499.6 kw / 670 bhp, Torque: 1003.31 nm / 740 ft lbs
1997 Jeep Icon ConceptEngine: Inline-4, Power: Not Available kw / Not Available bhp @ 3600 rpmN/A
1998 Jeep Jeepster ConceptEngine: V8, Power: 205.1 kw / 275.0 bhp @ 0 rpm, Torque: Not Available nm / Not Available ft lbs @ 0 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Volkswagen unveiled the ID Roomzz electric SUV Concept
Volkswagen unveiled the 2019 ID Roomzz concept car. We are speaking about a full electric SUV which will give birth to a production model in the near future. ...
Volkswagen unveiled the 2019 ID Roomzz concept car. We are speaking about a full electric SUV which will give birth to a production model in the near future. ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
BMW will supply engine for Karma Revero
Nobody heard about Karma Automotive, a company that builds electric cars in the US. But lots of people will hear about the Karma after a partnership with BMW. ...
Nobody heard about Karma Automotive, a company that builds electric cars in the US. But lots of people will hear about the Karma after a partnership with BMW. ...
Market News
2019 Porsche sales records 12 percent decrease
Porsche is having some though times this year, as is adapting to current environment regulations and production demand. In the first quarter of 2019, ...
Porsche is having some though times this year, as is adapting to current environment regulations and production demand. In the first quarter of 2019, ...
Gadgets
Infiniti introduces Amazon Alexa on its vehicles
Infiniti knows that being in the premium segment means a lot of investments in technology. So it now wants to be a pioneer when it comes to artificial ...
Infiniti knows that being in the premium segment means a lot of investments in technology. So it now wants to be a pioneer when it comes to artificial ...
Various News
Lexus ES recalled due to knee airbag problem
After the massive recall caused by Takata airbags, Toyota had a very good periods, with no major problems reported. Recently they have announced a safety ...
After the massive recall caused by Takata airbags, Toyota had a very good periods, with no major problems reported. Recently they have announced a safety ...
Motorsports
Armed forces charity complete 2000 km in Carta Rally with Dacia Duster
A team of 14 current and ex-military service personnel has completed the Carta Rallye in Morocco, an extreme 2,000km challenge that took place in the ...
A team of 14 current and ex-military service personnel has completed the Carta Rallye in Morocco, an extreme 2,000km challenge that took place in the ...
Videos
BMW M8 was spied during some testing around the Nurburgring
If you are looking for a German Grand Tourer, the 8 Series is the perfect car for you. But if you are searching for some special thrills, we have a good news. ...
If you are looking for a German Grand Tourer, the 8 Series is the perfect car for you. But if you are searching for some special thrills, we have a good news. ...