New Hyundai Sonata unveiled by official images

Hyundai is preparing us for the introduction of the new Sonata and unveiled some official images. The eighth-generation Sonata embodies Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design concept. It is a fully transformed vehicle following the release of the seventh-generation Sonata in 2014.





The all-new Sonata takes its inspiration from the Le Fil Rouge concept, which debuted at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show. Like the concept car, the production Sonata attracts immediate attention with its Sensuous Sportiness design.

Sensuous Sportiness is defined by the harmony between four fundamental elements in vehicle design: proportion, architecture, styling and technology. Sonata has a distinct tension on the side using a harmonious blend of layered crisp body lines and pure volumes.





The new Sonata has a much sportier look than its predecessor, with a 30 mm lower height and a width extended by 25 mm. Its wheelbase is enlarged by 35 mm, and its whole length by 45 mm.





Furthermore, the Digital Pulse Cascading Grille, which resembles the grille of a sports car with its rhythmic visuals, is sleekly connected to the hood, strengthening the overall perception of the front.





In particular, the Daytime Running Lights, embedded with Hidden Lighting Lamps—the first for a Hyundai vehicle—are a chief design innovation that incorporates state-of-the-art lighting technology, forming the Sonata’s light architecture. The Hidden Lighting Lamps appear to be of a chromic material when switched off and become dramatically lit when turned on.





The all-new Sonata has a wide, layered long hood, a very low stance and a sleek roofline. The feeling of width is also achieved with ultra-wide taillights.





The light architecture is also applied to the interior space with the ambient mood lamp illuminating dashboard and doors.









Tags: hyundai, hyundai sonata, new hyundai sonata, hyundai sonata official images, 2020 hyundai sonata, hyundai le fil rouge

